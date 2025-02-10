Namibia: Nation Mourns the Passing of Founding President Sam Nujoma

The Founding President, Dr Sam Nujoma, passed away on 8 February, at 95. The President Dr. Nangolo Mbumba confirmed the news in a statement released Sunday morning.

Nujoma had been receiving medical treatment in Windhoek for the past three weeks due to ill health. Despite his treatment, he could not recover, and Mbumba expressed deep sorrow at the loss of the country's revered freedom fighter and revolutionary leader.

"With utmost sadness, I announce the passing of our founding president, H.E. Dr. Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma," Mbumba said. "He passed away at 23h45 on 8 February in Windhoek."

Nujoma, born on May 12, 1929, in Etunda village, was a key figure in Namibia's independence movement. He was a founding member of the South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO) in 1960 and served as Namibia's first president from 1990 to 2005. His leadership played a crucial role in the nation's fight against apartheid and its transition to a constitutional democracy.

The Namibian government has expressed condolences to Nujoma's family, including his wife, Her Excellency Kovambo Nujoma, and his children. Arrangements for national mourning and burial will be announced following consultations with the family.

Meanwhile, the Namibian Parliament also expressed profound sorrow, noting that Nujoma's death marks a significant loss not only for Namibia but for the global community. His legacy as a revolutionary leader and his pivotal role in the establishment of Namibia's democratic institutions will never be forgotten.

Nujoma is remembered as one of the last leaders from a generation of African statesmen, including Nelson Mandela and Robert Mugabe, who guided their nations to independence. His work as a member of Namibia's Constituent Assembly helped shape the country's governance, ensuring that justice, equality, and democracy were enshrined in its Constitution.