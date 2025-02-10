South Africa: Reminder - National Assembly Commemorates SANDF Soldiers Who Died in Eastern DRC

document

Parliament, Monday, 10 February 2025 - The National Assembly (NA) will today at 14:00 hold an urgent debate on a matter of national importance relating to the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who died in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The debate will be held under the theme: "The recent casualties incurred by the SANDF in the Democratic Republic of Congo and their implications for the defence force."

DETAILS OF THE NA PLENARY ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Date: Today, Monday, 10 February 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: Nieuwmeester Parking, Dome (corner Commercial Street and Plein Street)

