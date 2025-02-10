East Africa: Ethiopia Says Comesa Membership Significantly Enhances Its Investment Appeal

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) membership significantly enhances its investment appeal.

This 21-member economic community, with a population exceeding 640 million, a combined GDP of 1 trillion USD, and 383 billion USD in global trade, presents a major market opportunity.

Investing in Ethiopia grants access to all 21 COMESA nations, establishing it as a strategic entry point to the African continent, the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) pointed out.

COMESA membership unlocks new customer bases and distribution channels across Eastern and Southern Africa, positioning Ethiopia as an ideal regional hub.

The Ethiopian Investment Commission actively encourages and supports investment, recognizing the immense potential and opportunities available.

Take advantage of this unique benefit to access a substantial market and participate in Ethiopia's dynamic growth.