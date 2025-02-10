East Africa: Ethiopia Says Comesa Membership Significantly Enhances Its Investment Appeal

10 February 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) membership significantly enhances its investment appeal.

This 21-member economic community, with a population exceeding 640 million, a combined GDP of 1 trillion USD, and 383 billion USD in global trade, presents a major market opportunity.

Investing in Ethiopia grants access to all 21 COMESA nations, establishing it as a strategic entry point to the African continent, the Ethiopian Investment Commission (EIC) pointed out.

COMESA membership unlocks new customer bases and distribution channels across Eastern and Southern Africa, positioning Ethiopia as an ideal regional hub.

The Ethiopian Investment Commission actively encourages and supports investment, recognizing the immense potential and opportunities available.

Take advantage of this unique benefit to access a substantial market and participate in Ethiopia's dynamic growth.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.