Somalia: Somali National Army Commander Meets With Italian Defense Attaché to Discuss Military Cooperation and Development Plans

On Sunday, Major General Odawa Yusuf Rage, Commander of the Somali National Army (SNA), hosted Captain (Navy) Mario De Rosa, the Defense Attaché of Italy, for an important meeting at his office.

The meeting focused on the future development of the Somali National Army and efforts to strengthen military ties between Somalia and Italy.

Both leaders engaged in detailed discussions about enhancing the capabilities of the Somali Armed Forces, with an emphasis on infrastructure development, training, and strategic planning.

They also explored avenues for expanding defense cooperation between the two countries to ensure long-term stability and security.

The meeting marks a significant step towards improving the bilateral relationship between Somalia and Italy, with both sides committing to future collaborations aimed at modernizing the Somali military and enhancing regional security efforts.

The collaboration is expected to foster closer ties and provide critical support in building the capacity of Somalia's armed forces.

This strategic partnership aligns with Somalia's broader goals of strengthening its national defense and ensuring sustainable peace across the country.