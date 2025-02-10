Nigeria: Mass Wedding - Kebbi Approves N54m for 300 Couples' Dowry

The Kebbi State Government has commenced preparations to sponsor a mass wedding for 300 couples in the state scheduled for Feb. 27.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, told newsmen on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi that the wedding is organised in collaboration with an NGO, Nafisa Nasir Charity Development Foundation (NANAS).

He said that various committees had been set up with specific tasks such as pregnancy test, genotype test, HIV/AIDS test and other lawful prerequisites for marriages in the state.

Argungu said that the mass wedding was in fulfilment of a promise made by Gov. Nasir Idris during the last mass wedding that it would be held periodically to assist the less privileged to get married.

Argungu said the state government will provide N180,000 as dowry for each bride from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, amounting to N54m for the 300 beneficiaries.

"Other additional items will be provided such as room furniture and foodstuffs to all the couples to consolidate their marital relationship. (NAN)