Nigeria: Mass Wedding - Kebbi Approves N54m for 300 Couples' Dowry

10 February 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Kebbi State Government

The Kebbi State Government has commenced preparations to sponsor a mass wedding for 300 couples in the state scheduled for Feb. 27.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, told newsmen on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi that the wedding is organised in collaboration with an NGO, Nafisa Nasir Charity Development Foundation (NANAS).

He said that various committees had been set up with specific tasks such as pregnancy test, genotype test, HIV/AIDS test and other lawful prerequisites for marriages in the state.

Argungu said that the mass wedding was in fulfilment of a promise made by Gov. Nasir Idris during the last mass wedding that it would be held periodically to assist the less privileged to get married.

Argungu said the state government will provide N180,000 as dowry for each bride from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, amounting to N54m for the 300 beneficiaries.

"Other additional items will be provided such as room furniture and foodstuffs to all the couples to consolidate their marital relationship. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.