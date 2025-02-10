Namibia: Nujoma's Legacy Inspired Generations to Fight for Freedom and Peace - //Kharas Governor

10 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ellen Albertz

The governor of the //Kharas region, Aletha Frederick, says founding president Sam Nujoma's contributions have left an indelible mark on Namibian history.

"Dr Nujoma's courageous leadership during the struggle against apartheid paved the way for Namibia's independence, and inspired generations to continue the fight for justice, equality, peace and solidarity," she said on Sunday.

The governor acknowledged Nujoma as the founder of the liberation movement Swapo and the visionary behind the People's Liberation Army of Namibia, highlighting his unwavering dedication to freeing Namibia from colonialism and apartheid.

She further stated that Nujoma's legacy will remain deeply ingrained in the hearts and minds of Namibians as they reflect on his immense sacrifices.

The governor extended her condolences on behalf of the region's residents to the Nujoma family and the Namibian nation.

