Namibia: Nujoma Was a Servant of the People - Mayeyi Chief

The Mayeyi Traditional Authority chief, Boniface Lutibezi Shufu, has described the late founding president Sam Nujoma as an iconic leader who inspired Namibians and Africans to strive for unity, freedom, peace, equality and human dignity.

Shufu made these sentiments in his message of condolence on Sunday following the announcement of Nujoma's death.

Nujoma died on Saturday after a period of short illness in Windhoek.

Shufu said Namibia, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the continent at large have lost an iconic freedom fighter and servant of the people.

"Former president Nujoma has dedicated his youthful life to providing Namibia and the SADC region with hope, inspiration, and impeccable leadership in the struggle against apartheid, colonialism, exploitation, and economic exclusion," he said.

Shufu praised Nujoma as "a man who knew that peace begets peace" and who prioritised national reconciliation after independence to promote the idea of 'One Namibia, One Nation'.

He added that Nujoma's legacy serves as inspiration to improve the well-being of all Namibians.