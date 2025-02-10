Namibia: Nujoma a Selfless Leader - Former Plan Combatants

10 February 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Martin Endjala

Former members of the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) have described late founding president Sam Nujoma as a selfless leader.

Nujoma died on Saturday in Windhoek at the age of 95.

Charles Mubita, secretary for information and mobilisation for the Former Plan Combatants Association (FPCA) said Nujoma was a revolutionary icon and a visionary role model.

"It is without doubt that the FPCA, the Swapo party and people of Namibia have lost a selfless humble leader," he said.

During dark times, Mubita said, Nujoma provided Namibians with visionary leadership, safe sanctuary for exiled refugees and impeccable leadership.

Mubita added that Nujoma's selfless sacrifice inspired freedom-loving Namibians to relentlessly fight for justice, freedom and human progress.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.