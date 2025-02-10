Namibia: Nujoma a Selfless Leader - Former Plan Combatants

Former members of the People's Liberation Army of Namibia (Plan) have described late founding president Sam Nujoma as a selfless leader.

Nujoma died on Saturday in Windhoek at the age of 95.

Charles Mubita, secretary for information and mobilisation for the Former Plan Combatants Association (FPCA) said Nujoma was a revolutionary icon and a visionary role model.

"It is without doubt that the FPCA, the Swapo party and people of Namibia have lost a selfless humble leader," he said.

During dark times, Mubita said, Nujoma provided Namibians with visionary leadership, safe sanctuary for exiled refugees and impeccable leadership.

Mubita added that Nujoma's selfless sacrifice inspired freedom-loving Namibians to relentlessly fight for justice, freedom and human progress.