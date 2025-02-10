Liberia: Koffa Vows Never to Sit Under Speaker Koon's Gavel

Harbel — Embattled Speaker Fonati Koffa has declared he will never sit under the gavel of Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon of the majority bloc.

Speaking upon his return to the country at the Roberts International Airport after an extended absence, Koffa reaffirmed his rejection of Koon's leadership and announced plans to seek legal clarity on the contentious speakership dispute.

"For me to sit under the leadership of Speaker Koon is to legitimize his speakership, and that is something I cannot do at this moment," Koffa stated emphatically, doubling down on his opposition to the Majority bloc's election of Koon. He cited a bill of information he previously filed before the courts and expressed hope that the judiciary would provide a definitive ruling on the matter.

Koffa's return comes amid escalating tensions within the House of Representatives, where rival factions continue to clash over the speakership. The impasse has left the legislative body in disarray, with Koffa's outright rejection of Koon's authority further deepening divisions and delaying critical legislative work.

In addition to the leadership crisis, Koffa addressed the ongoing investigation into the recent fire incident at the Capitol Building. He pledged full cooperation with the Liberia National Police (LNP) as they probe the cause of the blaze, which damaged parts of the building. "I have nothing to hide. I am here to cooperate with the investigation so that the truth can be established," Koffa assured reporters.