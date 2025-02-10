Liberia: President Boakai to Launch Liberia's Bid for UN Security Council Seat

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia is set to officially launch its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (2026-2027) on Monday, February 10, 2025.

In an exclusive interview with The Liberian Investigator on Friday evening, Co-Chair of the Steering Committee, Mr. Reginald Goodridge, disclosed that President Joseph Boakai will lead an array of government officials at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion on Ashmun Street in central Monrovia.

"This program is intended to sensitize the Liberian public and inform citizens about the potential benefits of Liberia being elected to this prestigious position on the United Nations Security Council," Goodridge stated.

Liberia last served on the UN Security Council in 1961, playing a key role as a voice for African liberation, independence, peace, security, and stability around the globe.

"As a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, Liberia will be in a position to represent the interests of Africa on critical issues such as migration, climate change, gender equality, conflicts, humanitarian crises, and terrorism," he added.

As the oldest independent country on the African continent, Liberia is positioning itself as an ideal candidate for this crucial role at the UN Security Council.

According to Goodridge, Liberia stands to gain significant benefits from securing the seat, including global recognition, increased prospects for direct foreign investment, and overall improvement in the livelihood of its citizens.

The launch event is expected to bring together government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society groups, religious leaders, youth and student organizations, traditional leaders, and members of the business community.

Over the past few years, Liberia has been making its case to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, receiving backing from several African countries. The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has embarked on an extensive diplomatic engagement to secure additional support for its bid.