Kano State governor Alhaji Abba Yusuf said his administration is determined to eradicate polio by June 2025.

This is just as the United Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) Kano State representative, Mr Rahma Rahood Muhammad, said there has been a steady increase in the number of polio cases in the state between 2022 and 2025.

Speaking while declaring open an orientation training organised by the state Ministry of Health for health personnel, 44 local government chairmen, and Kano Emirate in Kaduna at the weekend, the governor, represented by his deputy, Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, noted that the challenge of tackling the two health issues is a task the government of Kano will pursue to its logical conclusion.

He said the presence of government officials, members of the state House of Assembly, and Kano Emirate underscores the seriousness the state attached to eradicating polio as well as tackling the menace of maternal mortality.

The deputy governor who is the chairman of the state immunisation committee in his own address called on the health personnel, local government officials as well as the traditional rulers to monitor the immunisation exercise in their domains with the seriousness it deserves.

He challenged the health workers to be ready to work and dedicate their time to ensuring that eradication of polio and reducing maternal mortality is a task that must be accomplished. "Any health worker who is not committed will be replaced without delay with a more serious and committed worker."

Earlier, the UNICEF representative in the state noted that, "Children of Kano State are still falling prey to polio virus and many too are yet to receive any routine vaccines.