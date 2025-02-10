Liberia: Nacsul Debunks Corruption Allegation Against Post and Telecommunications Minister Kromah

Monrovia — The National Civil Society Union of Liberia (NACSUL) has dismissed corruption allegations against the Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Sekou Kromah, regarding the procurement of alleged substandard buses, urging critics to conduct due diligence before making accusations.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, February 9, 2025, NACSUL stated that after an independent investigation into the procurement process, it found no wrongdoing on the part of the ministry. The organization revealed that it had thoroughly examined the circumstances surrounding the bus purchase, engaging all relevant stakeholders to establish the facts.

According to NACSUL, the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications initially prepared a procurement plan, which received approval from the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC). A five-member procurement committee was subsequently established, chaired by Macdelia Wade, with Daniel Johnson serving as Secretary and Achie Teewon as a member, among others.

The organization's investigation uncovered that the procurement committee contacted five vendors--Africa Motors, CICA Motors, Cautcus Motors, GBK Motors, and Prestige Motors--on September 30, 2024. On October 14, 2024, a meeting was held with representatives from CICA Motors, Africa Motors, and Prestige Motors in attendance. The bid evaluation process determined that only CICA Motors and Prestige Motors met the necessary requirements, while Africa Motors failed to qualify.

As a result, on October 24, 2024, the ministry informed Prestige Motors that it had won the bid to supply three 21-seater, non-air-conditioned buses at a cost of US$28,879 each, totaling US$86,637, along with one pickup truck for the Deputy Minister for Operations at a cost of US$43,000. Similarly, CICA Motors was awarded a contract to supply one pickup truck for US$34,500, two vehicles for Deputy Ministers at US$41,000 each (US$82,000), and five vehicles for Assistant Ministers at US$27,000 each (totaling US$135,000). Africa Motors was officially notified that it had lost the bid and was encouraged to participate in future tenders.

NACSUL further stated that Minister Kromah formally informed the PPCC of the bid results on October 29, 2024. The PPCC, on November 4, 2024, issued a "No Objection Order," confirming that the procurement process complied with legal and regulatory requirements and authorizing payment.

The organization also revealed that all procurement documents were submitted to the General Services Agency (GSA) before the vehicles were delivered, ensuring compliance with regulations. Additionally, the contracts were duly signed by the Ministers of Finance and Development Planning, and Justice.

Following the arrival of the buses, the GSA did not reject the vehicles but instead recommended that the ministry procure higher-standard buses for its staff. Acting on this recommendation, the ministry approached Prestige Motors for upgraded, air-conditioned buses, which cost US$39,500 each for a 17-seater model, instead of the previously procured 21-seater buses at US$28,879 each. Consequently, the ministry opted to purchase two new buses and sought a fresh "No Objection" from the PPCC.

NACSUL clarified that the procurement process did not include a vehicle for Minister Kromah himself, as he continues to use a vehicle previously assigned to former ministers Cooper Kruah and Whealia Sywah Dunor.

Based on its findings, NACSUL concluded that the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications acted in strict adherence to the Public Procurement and Concessions Act, ensuring fairness and transparency in its purchases. The organization praised Minister Kromah and his team for their commitment to accountability, staff mobility, and improving working conditions.

Furthermore, NACSUL disclosed that some senior management officials within the ministry were responsible for spreading misinformation with the intent of undermining the ongoing reforms. The civil society group warned these individuals to cease their unprofessional conduct or risk being publicly exposed in its next investigative report.

In addition to debunking the allegations, NACSUL commended Minister Kromah and his administration for generating over US$100,000 in revenue for the 2024 national budget--far exceeding the Liberia Revenue Authority's initial projection of US$29,000--while undertaking significant renovations at the ministry.

The organization urged the media to verify information before publication to avoid misleading the public and tarnishing the reputations of government officials.