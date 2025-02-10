Namibia: Ribeiro's Superb Solo Goal Helps Sundowns Sink Pirates

A brilliant solo goal from Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro for South African Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns was the highlight of a 4-1 win over second-placed Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Victory in the top-of-the-table clash watched by a capacity 50,000 crowd in Pretoria took Sundowns nine points clear of Pirates midway through the 30-round championship.

Sundowns are chasing a record-extending eighth consecutive title, and Pirates a first since completing back-to-back triumphs in 2012.

Ribeiro gained possession deep in Sundowns' half and took the ball into the Pirates area before firing a shot across goalkeeper Sipho Chaine into the far corner for a two-goal lead on 27 minutes.

The 26-year-old South American, in his second season at Sundowns after moving from Belgian club Beveren, struck again on 59 minutes to restore a two-goal advantage.

Teboho Mokoena completed the unexpectedly convincing victory for the defending champions with a shot from outside the area after 78 minutes.

Grant Kekana had put Sundowns ahead after 13 minutes in 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) heat and Namibian Deon Hotto netted for Pirates just before Ribeiro scored his second goal.

"The result might suggest an easy victory, but it was actually a difficult match against very good opponents," Ribeiro told AFP.

"We had to summon all our energy and be alert all the time. Of course I am very, very happy to have scored twice.

"The first was among my best since arriving in South Africa. I saw space and exploited it," said the leading league scorer.

The brace took his tally to nine -- three more than Sundowns teammate and South Africa international Iqraam Rayners.

At the other end of the table, Magesi moved off the bottom by beating Cape Town City 2-0 to end a 12-match winless run.