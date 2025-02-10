Angola With Over 2,000 Cases of Cholera

Luanda — Angola has, so far, a cumulative of 2,886 confirmed cases of cholera in the provinces of Bengo, Icolo and Bengo, Cuanza-Norte, Cuanza-Sul, Cunene, Huambo, Huíla, Luanda, Malanje and Zaire.

According to the Ministry of Health's Information Bulletin sent Sunday to ANGOP, Luanda leads with 1,425 cases, followed by the provinces of Bengo, with 1,62, Icolo and Bengo (371), Huambo (six), Zaire (five), Cuanza-Sul (five), Huíla (five), Malanje (four), Cuanza-Norte (two) and Cunene (one).

The disease caused 97 deaths, 45 in Luanda, Bengo (39), Icolo and Bengo (12) and Cuanza-Sul (1).

The most affected age group is two to five years old, with 443 cases and 12 deaths, followed by ten to 14 years old, with 384 cases and eight deaths.

The outbreak began in the first week of January 2025 and it's affecting people aged between two and one hundred years.

The country's health facilities currently have 213 people hospitalized with cholera symptoms.

On 3 February, Angola started the cholera vaccination campaign, an initiative of the Government that aims to prevent and fight the disease.

To date (09), 925,026 people have been vaccinated, which corresponds to a vaccination coverage of 99.4% of the target population, being 71,287 in Bengo province, 625,681 in Luanda and 228,58 in the province of the Icolo-e-Bengo.