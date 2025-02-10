Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF's 2030 Agenda - Extending Mnangagwa's Term Through Corruption and Patronage

AS Zimbabweans grapple with economic hardships, skyrocketing inflation, and a deteriorating healthcare system, Zanu PF is once again prioritising its grip on power over the welfare of the people.

The ruling party's latest scheme--a blatant push to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term beyond the constitutional limit--exposes its disregard for democracy and the will of the people. Zimbabwe's Constitution is clear: a president can serve a maximum of two terms.

Mnangagwa's second and final term is set to end in 2028, yet Zanu PF is maneuvering to rewrite the rules to keep him in power.

This follows the party's well-documented history of amending laws to benefit the ruling elite while ignoring the country's pressing crises.

What makes this move even more alarming is how it's being facilitated--not through democratic consultation but through a calculated campaign of patronage.

Instead of focusing on governance, Zanu PF is splashing millions to buy loyalty, especially among influential figures in society. The rogue regime has put aside US$93 for a clampdown campaign targeting all Chamisa sympathisers across Zimbabwe. Reports are emerging of prominent social, political, and business figures receiving large sums of money and gifts from Zanu PF in a bid to secure their support for Mnangagwa's extended rule.

This is not governance; it is bribery disguised as politics said Genius Mamwadhu of the Chamisa faction.The tactic is clear: silence potential opposition, manufacture consent, and create an illusion of popular support.

Instead of investing in essential services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure, Zanu PF's priority is to enrich those who can help extend Mnangagwa's rule.

All the forces against the 2030 move are now targeted for persecution. It is rumoured Mnangagwa's henchmen will invoke the Patriotic Act on people in the diaspora the likes of Mellisa Mbavarira, Chipo Komboni, Tendai Christian Mapfumo, Mashama Petronella Mazise, Tatenda Alexias Chifamba, Memory Kishindo, Rudo Yvonne Dodzo, Brian Chikukwa, Petty Ziramba and Donovan Tendekai Dube. Other are Greatman Makipa, Sibongile Kadzima, Boniface Munyaradzi Zengeni, Shepherd Yuda, Pamela Magwizi, Nastancia Darabani and Nobubhukosi Ncube, who have started a movement called "NO to 2030."

The above-mentioned group is planning petitions and advocating for isolation of Zimbabwe in international trade and borrowing. They point out that how can a government splash billions of pounds in vote buying.

Zimbabwe's history is littered with examples of how power-hungry leaders have manipulated the system to remain in control. This latest attempt is no different. It not only undermines democracy but also signals that Zimbabwe's leadership is more concerned with its survival than with addressing the people's struggles.

For a country already suffering from high unemployment, failing public services, and widespread corruption, shops are closing and business moving out of the country. This move only deepens the crisis.

Every dollar spent on securing Mnangagwa's third term is a dollar stolen from essential public services.

The Zimbabwean people have seen this playbook before, but history has also shown that no dictatorship lasts forever. The power of the people is greater than those in power--when they rise, no amount of money can suppress their will.

Zanu PF's attempts to entrench Mnangagwa beyond his constitutional limit must be resisted. Zimbabweans must reject the culture of patronage and demand leaders who serve the people, not themselves.

In the words of Victor Muchavhaira, a member of the opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) security department, "The Constitution exists to protect democracy, and no amount of money should be allowed to buy its destruction."

Muchavaira's opinion resonates with that of Sikhatalele Dladla, a Zimbabwean diasporan resident in Ireland who says, "The future of Zimbabwe belongs to its people, not to those who seek to hold it hostage for personal gain."