Zimbabwe: Chivayo to Rescue Highlanders From FIFA Ban, Pledges to Offset Fees Owed to Former Coach Brito

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivayo has pledged to bail out Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Highlanders from a FIFA transfer ban.

Bosso was slapped with a FIFA transfer ban after failing to pay outstanding salaries to former coach Baltermar Brito together with his assistant Torres.

The Brazilian gaffer left Bosso in December 2023 after the club opted not to renew his contract.

In total, Highlanders owes Brito US$14 778, with the debt accruing an additional US$237,71 in interest as of October 17, 2024, while Torres is owed US$11 788 plus interest of $193,74 as at October 17, 2024.

Posting on his X account , Chivhayo pledged to settle the debt for Highlanders.

"Bosso ngenkani! Iteam yezwe lonke. Babethi ayibulawe, ayisoze ibulawe sikhona.

"I will gladly pay this outstanding debt directly to the former coach tomorrow without fail. Someone please inbox and share the banking details with the exact amount due ASAP," read Chivayo's post.

Meanwhile, Ngezi Platinum has also been slapped with FIFA transfer sanction for failing to settle former coach Bongani Mafu's debt.

With additional interest, FIFA has ordered Ngezi to pay Mafu US$200,000 for unfair dismissal and other charges.