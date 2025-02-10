Angola: Ruto Seeks International Support for Merged Nairobi-Luanda Process

President William Ruto has urged international support for joint EAC-SADC efforts to stabilize the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) under the merged Nairobi-Luanda processes.

Speaking during the diplomatic corps address to Heads of Missions and International Organizations on Monday, Ruto emphasized that peace initiatives, such as the DRC process, require sustained funding.

He noted that many efforts falter due to inconsistent financing, leading to delays that create vacuums and increase the risk of further violence.

"We urge our international partners to support these missions to ensure their success," he told diplomats while delivering his annual New Year diplomatic address.

Ruto stressed the need for a structured and predictable mechanism for funding peace initiatives, urging states and international organizations to collaborate to guarantee adequate resources for effective peacebuilding.

"As EAC Chair, I echo the calls of the AU, SADC, UN, G7, European Union, Britain, the United States, and others for all parties in the DRC conflict to prioritize negotiations and commit to achieving lasting peace," he said.

Ruto said EAC and SADC ministers will convene a joint meeting to establish a Joint Technical Team under the two regional secretariats.

He said the team would develop a coordinated strategy for financing, ensuring accountability, and mobilizing support from partners.

The President emphasized that a structured approach to funding and international engagement is essential to sustaining the EAC-SADC peace initiative in the DRC.

Ruto also called on the DRC government to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff and peace missions, stating, "It is regrettable that diplomatic missions and peacekeeping forces, including SADC and UN personnel, have come under attack in the DRC."

This call follows the EAC and SADC Summit held on Satarday regarding the DRC crisis, where leaders directed the merger of the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes and the resumption of direct negotiations and dialogue between Kinshasa, M23, and other non-state actors within the merged process.

The regional leaders agreed that both peace processes were critical and resolved to strengthen them individually to enhance their complementarity.

They emphasized that political and diplomatic engagement remains the most suitable solution to the DRC conflict.

Ruto, who serves as the EAC Summit Chairperson, urged all parties involved in the Eastern DRC conflict to cease hostilities and embrace dialogue, emphasizing that peace is the only viable solution.

"We reiterate our call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urge all parties to engage in meaningful dialogue for lasting peace," he stated.

He underscored that the conflict in Eastern DRC stems from deep-rooted historical, economic, and political issues that have persisted for decades, exacerbated by external influences.

"There is also a clandestine international dimension at play, whose persistent and destructive effects must neither be underestimated nor ignored any longer," he said.

President Ruto insisted that military interventions alone cannot resolve the crisis, urging the M23 rebel group to halt its advance after recently seizing Goma, the largest city in Eastern DRC.

He also called on the Congolese armed forces to refrain from retaliatory attacks, warning that continued conflict would only worsen the humanitarian situation.