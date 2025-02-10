Liberia: Springfield City Council Set for Historic Vote in Support of Liberians Facing Deportation and American Injunctive Relief

Springfield, Ma — On February 10, 2025, Massachusetts elected officials led by Honorable Malo Brown, City Councilor, Springfield City, Massachusetts, will call on his colleagues to join him in casting a historic vote to stand in solidarity with Liberians in the United States, urging the Trump Administration to halt mass deportations and recognize the ongoing harm caused by systemic discrimination rooted in American colonization of Liberia.

The vote follows a nationwide push by The Free Liberia Movement to seek Emergency Temporary Injunctive Relief in a groundbreaking lawsuit against the United States Department of Homeland Security; KRUA, et al V. Mayorkas et al.

The lawsuit, led by Rev. Torli H. Krua and a group of Pro Se Plaintiffs, demands an immediate suspension of U.S. visa requirements for all individuals born in Liberia and a halt to U.S. taxpayer funding to Liberia due to systemic inequalities, corruption, flawed electoral laws, and a history of colonial injustice. Plaintiffs argue that Liberia is a jurisdiction of the United States, and all persons settled in Liberia from America in the past two centuries because of their race, as well as "all persons born in Liberia are entitled to all privileges enjoyed by U.S. citizens of the United States", and that the United States bears direct responsibility for the unlawful colonization of African American citizens in Liberia funded by American taxes and implemented by the U.S. Navy, and its subsequent destabilization, which continues to harm Liberians seeking equal rights and protections under U.S. law.

'A Historic Moment for Justice'

Rev. Krua emphasized the importance of the upcoming vote in Springfield as a significant step toward addressing historical injustices and creating awareness worldwide.

"This vote is not just about Liberians; it is about the United States reckoning with its own history. The systemic discrimination and denial of rights against American citizens of color, and Liberians are a direct result of American policies, dating back to the Nationality Act of 1790. The U.S. government cannot continue to ignore its responsibility while funding a corrupt system in Liberia that oppresses its people."

Key Demands of the Lawsuit

The plaintiffs are requesting the U.S. Federal Judge to issue temporary Injunctive Reliefs to suspend all U.S. visa requirements for Liberians, who were historically granted privileges equal to U.S. citizens under the American Declaration of Independence, Massachusetts Constitution (1780), Landmark Lawsuit-Brom & Betts V. Ashley, U.S. Constitution (1788) 1824 Constitution of Liberia approved in Washington City.

It also called for the suspension U.S. taxpayer funding to Liberia until electoral and governance reforms are implemented to ensure free and fair elections and eliminate 1st and 2nd class citizenship, issue gratis visas to affected Liberians wrongfully denied entry to the U.S., including grieving mothers, students, business professionals, witnesses in the pending lawsuit, and heirs to U.S.-based estates, recognize the inherent rights of Liberians as descendants of Indigenous Americans and African American citizens unlawfully relocated under U.S. colonization policies, according to Opinions of the Attorney General #229 (1819) and correct historical misinformation about Liberia's founding, replacing the narrative of "freed slaves" with the truth of forced deportation and ethnic cleansing by the Government of the United States, racist politicians, and slave masters, including President James Monroe, Chief Justice John Marshall, Associate Justice Bushrod Washington, and the American Colonization Society.

Community and National Implications

According to a release, the motion for emergency relief comes at a time when immigrants across the United States, including Liberians face increasing uncertainty. Massachusetts, the birthplace of the American revolution is a historic pacesetter in America; 1st to legalize slavery, adopted the first democratic constitution in America and the world, 1st state to outlaw slavery in America, ties predating the U.S. Declaration of Independence. Springfield's vote will send a strong message to Congress, the White House, and the U.S. Judiciary about the need for immediate intervention.

The release quotes Rev. Krua as calling on local leaders, activists, and community members to attend the February 10 meeting at Springfield City Hall to show their support for Liberians and advocate for long-overdue justice.

For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact: Rev. Torli H. Krua at [email protected] or +1 (857) 249-9983.