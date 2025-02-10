Liberia: SWAL Urges Government to Reconsider Youth Football Funding Cut

Monrovia — The Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) has strongly urged the government to reconsider its decision to halt funding for youth football teams due to financial constraints. The move, which will prevent Liberia from participating in key continental youth competitions in 2025, has sparked concerns about the long-term impact on the country's football development.

Government's Decision Sparks Outrage

Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji announced on Thursday, February 6, that President Joseph Boakai's administration had officially communicated its inability to finance the country's U-15, U-17, U-20, and U-23 national teams due to budgetary limitations. This decision effectively rules Liberia out of upcoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA-organized youth tournaments.

The government's stance comes amid broader financial difficulties, with priorities being realigned to address pressing national concerns. However, the decision has been met with widespread disappointment from football stakeholders, who argue that youth football is a crucial investment in the sport's future.

SWAL Raises Alarm on Long-Term Consequences

In a strongly worded statement, SWAL President Varmah Kamara described the government's move as untimely and potentially damaging to the nation's football prospects. He emphasized that while economic challenges are real, completely cutting off funding for youth programs is a mistake that could set back Liberian football for years.

"Football development starts from the grassroots," Kamara said. "If we do not invest in our young players, we will have no competitive senior team in the future. This decision will have serious consequences if not reconsidered."

He pointed to past missteps, particularly the lack of a structured youth program during the golden era of Liberian football in the 1990s, when George Weah and his teammates brought global recognition to the nation. Kamara argued that the absence of a well-organized youth pipeline during that period continues to affect Liberia's football progress today.

Football as a Catalyst for National Unity and Economic Growth

Kamara also highlighted the role of football in national unity and youth empowerment. He noted that the sport has historically provided opportunities for young Liberians, helping them secure scholarships, professional contracts, and national pride on the international stage.

"Liberian football legends like George Weah, James Debbah, and Christopher Wreh came from grassroots football. Imagine how many future stars we could be depriving with this decision," he stated.

Beyond sporting achievements, football has economic benefits. A strong youth system nurtures future professional players who can secure contracts abroad, bring in foreign income, and boost the country's football industry. Kamara argued that investing in football could indirectly contribute to job creation, tourism, and national pride.

Call for Alternative Funding Solutions

While acknowledging the government's financial challenges, SWAL urged authorities to explore alternative ways to fund youth teams rather than abandon them completely. Kamara suggested a multi-faceted approach, including:

Corporate Sponsorships: Engaging private companies, banks, and telecommunications firms to sponsor national youth teams.

Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborating with businesses and NGOs that support youth development.

Football Development Grants: Seeking financial assistance from international football bodies like FIFA and CAF, which provide funding for youth programs.

Diaspora Contributions: Encouraging Liberians abroad to contribute to a football development fund.

Community-Based Initiatives: Strengthening local clubs and academies to fill the gap left by government funding.

Urgent Appeal to the Government

Kamara concluded his statement with a passionate appeal to the government to reconsider its stance before it is too late.

"The future of Liberian football is at stake. If we do not act now, we may find ourselves struggling to compete internationally for years to come. Football is more than just a sport--it is a beacon of hope for many young Liberians. We urge the government to reconsider this decision and find a way to support our young talents."

As the debate continues, football lovers, stakeholders, and fans eagerly await the government's response. The fate of Liberia's youth teams--and possibly the next generation of football stars--now hangs in the balance.