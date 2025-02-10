Liberia: Judicial Decisions Undermining Liberia's Drug War, LDEA Warns

Gbarnga — The Head of Public Relations at the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), Orlando Deney, has expressed grave concerns over what he describes as the alarming trend of drug traffickers being released by the courts, undermining the agency's fight against illicit substances in the country.

Deney disclosed that numerous drug smugglers apprehended by the LDEA, formally charged, and forwarded to courts--particularly in Montserrado--have been set free, despite compelling evidence proving their culpability.

He lamented that such judicial decisions not only hinder the agency's crackdown on narcotics but also embolden drug dealers, creating additional challenges for law enforcement officers working to rid the country of illicit substances.

Deney underscored that drug-related offenses are non-bailable and urged judges to refrain from granting bail to suspects. He called for the swift adjudication of drug cases, asserting that doing so would significantly contribute to ongoing efforts to make Liberia drug-free.

"Drug trafficking is a non-bailable offense, yet when we take suspects to court, we see them back on the streets. We do not know the arrangements made between them and the judiciary," Deney remarked.

As an example, he cited the case of Peach Bility, who was arrested for alleged drug smuggling, forwarded to court, and subsequently released without facing any consequences.

Deney made these remarks during a visit to the Bong County Drug Enforcement Agency over the weekend, where he assessed the unit's operational needs and pledged interventions to strengthen its capacity.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commander Lewis Geelar highlighted the agency's logistical constraints, including the lack of vehicles and motorcycles to pursue drug dealers. Despite these challenges, Geelar reported that the agency had made significant progress in tackling drug proliferation in Bong County, revealing that 26 drug-related cases had been forwarded to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga.

The LDEA's concerns come amid growing fears that the country's judicial system may be inadvertently aiding the drug trade, raising questions about the enforcement of Liberia's narcotics laws and the commitment of judicial authorities to combat drug-related crimes.