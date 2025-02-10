Liberia: 'We Are in Crisis, and Leaders Must Stop Misleading the Youth' - Former Chief Justice Scott Warns

Monrovia — Former Chief Justice Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott has sounded the alarm on Liberia's deepening institutional crisis, calling for ethical leadership and a renewed commitment to national integrity. Addressing the Liberty Party's first national convention since its reconciliation, she urged political leaders to govern with sincerity and prioritize the future of the younger generation.

"In this country, there is a government in waiting," Scott declared, challenging both the Liberty Party and the ruling Unity Party to place national interests above partisan agendas. "We must serve with sincerity. We need to see the young people of this country and understand our duty and responsibility to them."

Scott painted a bleak picture of Liberia's institutional framework, citing the collapse of key societal pillars, including the family, religious institutions, and the judiciary. "The family in this country is in crisis. The church is in crisis. The mosque is in crisis," she lamented.

She linked this deterioration to failed leadership and warned against the exploitation of young people for political gain. "We, as leaders and opinion leaders, must stop militarizing and misleading our youth," she cautioned.

Scott's remarks come amid an ongoing legislative deadlock in the House of Representatives, where political maneuvering has paralyzed governance. The standoff, rooted in leadership disputes and procedural wrangling, has drawn widespread criticism.

Her rebuke of leaders conducting themselves "without credibility, without integrity" underscores concerns that political self-interest is being prioritized over national stability.

Scott spoke at a pivotal moment for the Liberty Party, which convened for the first time since overcoming internal divisions. The convention marked a renewed effort by the party to solidify its role in national politics.