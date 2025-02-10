Liberia: Communities Raise Millions From Sweden Embassy, UNDP Supported Project

Monrovia — Approximately 450 forest-dependent communities across four southeastern counties of Liberia have generated an impressive income of 2.2 million Liberian Dollars within eleven months. This achievement follows targeted capacity-building initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods, boosting incomes, and elevating living standards.

The funds were raised by farmers, hunters, fishers, miners, vulnerable women, youth, and other forest users who benefited from hands-on, site-based training in climate-smart agriculture, Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs), and diverse income-generating activities such as cane rat rearing, handicrafts, and small-scale businesses.

The transformative interventions were funded by the Embassy of Sweden through UNDP Liberia and UN-FAO under the Community-Based Forestry and Protected Area Management (CBFM) project. The project, in collaboration with the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), aims to strengthen community forest management, enhance governance of Community Forest Management Bodies (CFMBs), and promote sustainable livelihoods to reduce deforestation and biodiversity loss.

Implemented in partnership with Partners in Development (PADEV), the initiative targets communities surrounding the Grebo-Krahn National Park, Konobo Authorized Forest Community (Grand Gedeh), Sarbo, Putipo & Gbeapo AFCs, and others in Rivergee and Rivercess counties. These communities rely heavily on forest landscapes for their livelihoods.

From the total income generated, approximately 8.4% (191,000 Liberian Dollars) came from the sale of cowpeas and hot peppers. In April 2024, about 200 local farmers received training in climate-smart agriculture, along with seeds and farming tools. The farmers adopted regenerative agricultural practices, moving away from traditional slash-and-burn methods, and harvested their crops in late 2024.

The majority of the funds--90.4% or 2 million Liberian Dollars--were saved through VSLAs. These savings stem from enterprise initiatives, regular contributions, and interest on loans. Additionally, vulnerable women in Rivercess County earned 20,000 Liberian Dollars from handicrafts and profits from small businesses, with each receiving an initial grant of 24,000 Liberian Dollars.

Looking ahead, farmers plan to replicate climate-smart farming on individual plots and designated demo sites, focusing on crop rotation and seed multiplication hubs. These hubs will provide access to high-quality seeds, enhancing food security and generating sustainable income.

As the first cohort of VSLAs nears completion, there are plans to expand the initiative to other groups, including beekeepers and smallholder farmers, to further enhance economic resilience and prosperity across the region.