Zimbabwe: Live Coverage - Zimbabwe Bids Farewell to National Hero Cde Chigudu

All set for Cde Chigudu's burial

Thousands of people from across the country are gathered at the National Heroes Acre for the burial of National Hero, Cde Tinaye Elisha Nzirasha Chigudu.

Buses ferrying mourners from the provinces are still arriving, setting the stage for a huge send-off.

The former Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairperson and a distinguished civil servant, Cde Chigudu, died last Wednesday and was declared a national hero by the President on Friday.

Chigudu a stern disciplinarian

National Hero, Cde Tinaye Elisha Nzirasha Chigudu, has been described as a stern no-nonsense disciplinarian.

Zanu PF Council of Elders member Cde David Parirenyatwa whose late father and national hero Tichafa Samuel Parirenyatwa worked with Cde Chigudu during the liberation struggle, said he was a straight forward man.

"Yes, my father, as you know, was the vice president of ZAPU, before the formation of ZANU PF. They worked very closely with my father.

"The type of person who was, what I can tell you, he was a stern disciplinarian, that I know, that he really loved discipline," he said.

Cde Parirenyatwa added: "I think he has been well-recognized by his Excellency, the President, Dr Mnangagwa and I think it's a well-deserved national national hero

Vice Presidents, Cde Kembo Mohadi and Dr Constantino Chiwenga have arrived at the National Heroes Acre for the burial of Cde Chigudu.

The body of national hero Cde Chigudu has arrived at the National Heroes Acre.

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived at the National Shrine for the burial of Cde Tinaye Elisha Nzirasha Chigudu.

Cde Chigudu remembered

In an interview on the sidelines, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for bestowing national hero status on Cde Chigudu.

Minister Muswere chronicled his personal relationship with the late national hero.

Presidential Advisor Dr Paul Tungwarara said he learnt a lot from Cde Chigudu.

Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs Deputy Minister Headman Moyo said he worked with the national hero Cde Chigudu.

"Cde Chigudu was among the first cadres to go to the liberation struggle under ZIPRA and he was a very principled cadre," he said.

"We know him very well. He worked with us well before his demise."

Acting Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Ziyambi Ziyambi is now on the podium to direct the ceremony.

The Chigudu family representative, Mr Edgar Chigudu says Cde Chigudu is also an icon in the family.

He thanks President Mnangagwa and the Government for bestowing national hero status on Cde Chigudu.

"Cde Chigudu was a man of protocol, who always said mukuru mukuru hanga haigare pfunde.

"Yes he was a political animal but never rigid as you could have an open and frank discussion with him," says Mr Chigudu.

He says the late national hero lives a legacy in the family as he loved his wife and family.

Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi is back on the podium and chronicles briefly, Cde Chigudu's pre and post-independence history.

He invites President Mnangagwa to give his keynote address.

Cde Chigudu was a loyal cadre: President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa says Cde Chigudu's passing is a huge blow to the nation and expresses his deepest condolences to the Chigudu family.

He plays Cde Chigudu played a pivotal role in the liberation of the country from colonial rule.

The President says that Cde Chigudu was among many brave, selfless sons and daughters of the soil who took a stand and fought for our Independence.

"He is honoured as one of the first combatants to be sent for training in North Korea under the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA), the military wing of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU).

He was deployed as an intelligence operative in the then Salisbury."

After the attainment of independence in 1980, the late National Hero, Cde Chigudu, joined the Government as an Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Transport.

Due to his hard work ethic and dedication to national service, he was promoted to Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs before his elevation to the position of Permanent Secretary in the same Ministry.

Cde Chigudu also served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Mines, thereafter as Governor for Manicaland Province.

His Excellency says Cde Chigudu was a principled and ideologically rooted cadre who actively participated within the ruling ZANU PF Party and Government, with unflinching allegiance, loyalty and commitment.

"He was a fountain of wisdom who offered sound counsel and advice in conducting both Party and Government business, drawing from his vast experience and institutional memory.

He always exuded the virtues of straight-forwardness and frankness in every aspect of life.

His integrity, sense of excellence, adherence to truth and honesty left an indelible mark on our body politic."

The body of national hero Cde Chigudu is now being taken to it's final resting place.