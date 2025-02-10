Liberia: 'God's Time Is the Best'

In a powerful and emotional address at the Special National Convention of the Liberty Party, Senate Pro Tempore and Liberty Party Political Leader, Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, declared, "God's time is the best," as she celebrated the long-awaited reconciliation and reunification of the party after four years of internal strife.

The convention, a historic turning point in the life of one of Liberia's leading political parties, marked the end of bitter divisions within the organization and saw the reinstatement of Representative Rugie Barry as National Chair, while Sen. Karnga-Lawrence retained her position as Political Leader.

Addressing partisans and political allies, Karnga-Lawrence reflected on the turbulent journey the Liberty Party endured, from legal battles at the National Elections Commission to prolonged court disputes, and the pain of internal discord.

"For four years, we suffered a very bitter division; our hearts were broken; we battled with the National Elections Commission; we lived in the courts, including the Supreme Court; we cried together; we strategized together. Today, we are here because even in politics, God's time is the best," she declared to thunderous applause.

Karnga-Lawrence recounted a dream shared by Daniel Sando, Deputy Minister for Information at the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICAT) and Vice Chair for Press and Public Affairs of the Liberty Party, which foretold the party's eventual reunification. "On a beautiful morning, when we all woke up to our usual conversations in our chatroom, in the midst of blame shifting and frustration, that had us on the verge of giving up, Daniel Sando narrated a dream he had that night in tears. He dreamt that Cllr. Brumskine instructed him to tell me to be patient and not quit and that the Party would come back together easily and peacefully," she narrated. "He said it was too real to be a dream. That dream has become a reality today."

The Liberty Party, once fraught with leadership and constitutional crises, has now committed to a new chapter of unity and renewal.

Karnga-Lawrence credited the Joint Reconciliation Committee, led by Hon. Jacob Smith, for working tirelessly over four months to heal the party's divisions. The committee's efforts resulted in the correction of the party's constitution, reinstatement of the National Executive Committee, and reconciliation among party members.

Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott, a keynote speaker at the event, reinforced the call for unity among Liberia's political class.

She urged the Liberty Party and other political institutions to recommit to their fundamental purpose of serving the nation and its people. "Our country is in crisis. We are not living up to the reason for which we were founded and instituted. Let us unite Liberty Party, Unity Party, CDC, and all political parties in this country; we are the same people," she emphasized.

Rugie Barry, newly elected National Chair, described the reconciliation as a fresh start for the Liberty Party. "We gather not to dwell on the past but to chart a new course--a course of reconciliation, reform, recovery, and rebuilding," she declared. Barry outlined plans to modernize the party, engage youth and women, and strengthen grassroots structures to position the Liberty Party as a governing party in waiting.

Jacob Smith, Chair of the Joint Reconciliation Committee, reflected on the arduous journey to bring the party back together. "For almost four years, the Liberty Party was trapped in conflict. But what is most important is our resolve, as human beings, to come together and find a solution to our problems. Today marks the end of that process with the induction of a new corps of officers who will now take on the mantle of authority under a united umbrella to lead the party into the future."

He declared an end to the factionalism that had plagued the party, stating emphatically, "From today, we do not expect that any group will be referred to as side A or side B. Liberty Party is one."

The convention concluded with a collective pledge to rebuild the Liberty Party and prepare it as a formidable political force. As the party embarks on a nationwide reconciliation and reform tour, its leaders remain steadfast in honoring the legacy of their late founder, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine, by championing justice, fairness, and democracy.

Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence's message of faith and resilience resonated deeply, serving as a reminder that political struggles, like life's challenges, are ultimately resolved in divine timing. "Together, we are stronger. Together, we can lead Liberia to a brighter, more unified future. And as we have seen today, God's time is indeed the best."