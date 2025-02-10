House Speaker Koffa has returned from a medical trip to the United States-cutting his medical trip short after being named a person of interest in the ongoing Capitol Building arson case.

The Police named several lawmakers, including embattled Speaker Koffa, as "persons of interest" in ongoing investigation into the fire incident at the Capitol Building, which houses the Liberian legislature.

In a communication to the House of Representatives, the Liberia National Police said, "given the sensitive nature of this investigation and the need for transparent proceedings, we would like to inform you that we have identified members of your House."

Those named by the police are members of the bloc of lawmakers that support Koffa.

Upon his return over the weekend, Koffa said that he had to hurry back home in order to clear his name. "We are here as a respecter of the laws of our land and to clear our name," he said upon his arrival at the Roberts International Airport.

Koffa emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law and denouncing illegality for the maintenance of democracy and national development in Liberia.

Koffa expressed his stand against accepting the leadership of Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, citing concerns about adherence to legal and constitutional processes.

"For me to sit under the leadership of Speaker Koon is to legitimize his speakership, and that is something I cannot do at this moment," Koffa asserted.

He urged Liberians to resist corruption and uphold good governance practices to advance the country's stability and progress.

He also affirmed his intention to seek legal clarity on the ongoing speakership dispute and dismissed speculations about potential arrest orders as baseless.

Speaker Koffa reiterated his commitment to cooperation with the Liberia National Police in the ongoing investigation into the Capitol Building fire incident, emphasizing transparency and adherence to the rule of law. Additionally, he expressed hope for a definitive ruling on the speakership legitimacy issue from the Supreme Court following recent developments in the House of Representatives.

Warmly welcomed by supporters upon his arrival in Monrovia, Koffa made it clear that he does not recognize Richard Nagbe Koon as Speaker and is seeking legal clarity on the matter.