Liberia: UN Urges Liberia to Enact Permanent Ban On FGM

The United Nations has called for immediate and decisive action to permanently ban Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Liberia, as the country's temporary moratorium on the practice expired on February 5, 2025.

The call was made during an event marking the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, organized by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MOGCSP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) and UN Women.

UN Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Comfort Lamptey, emphasized the urgency of legislative action, community engagement, and political commitment to ensure the protection of women and girls from the harmful practice.

"Despite the moratorium, FGM remains widespread in 11 of Liberia's 15 counties. With the temporary ban now expired, there is a critical need for permanent legal measures to prohibit this violation of human rights," Lamptey stated.

The moratorium, which was initially introduced as a three-year measure, sought to create space for legal reforms and alternative livelihood programs for traditional practitioners. However, activists and international organizations fear that without decisive government intervention, FGM will persist, further endangering Liberian girls and women.

Lamptey stressed the importance of engaging traditional leaders, survivors, and communities in a collective effort to end the practice. "We must work closely with those who hold cultural influence and ensure that alternative rites of passage replace FGM. The media also has a vital role to play in amplifying the voices of survivors and pushing for urgent reforms."

Bong County District #6 Representative Moima Briggs Mensah, Chair of the Gender Committee at the 55th National Legislature, echoed the UN's concerns, calling for immediate legislative action to criminalize FGM.

"It is disturbing that FGM continues in some areas, despite the executive order banning it," she said. "Why should some children be protected while others are left vulnerable? We cannot continue to justify harmful practices under the guise of tradition."

Briggs Mensah urged lawmakers to pass a law explicitly banning FGM and called for alternative income-generating programs for traditional practitioners. She also highlighted the need for comprehensive public education to change societal attitudes.

Gender Minister Gbeme Horace-Kollie reaffirmed the government's commitment to ending FGM, outlining its severe health consequences, including excessive bleeding, infections, childbirth complications, and psychological trauma.

"FGM is not only a human rights violation; it is a public health crisis with lifelong consequences for survivors," Horace-Kollie stated.

She emphasized the importance of preserving Liberia's cultural heritage while eliminating harmful practices. "We must recognize the role of bush schools and heritage centers in our culture, but we must also promote alternative rites of passage that do not endanger the lives of our girls."

As Liberia reviews its progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)--particularly gender equality--stakeholders are urging the government to seize this moment to implement lasting reforms.

The UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of FGM has worked with local leaders, government agencies, and civil society organizations since 2008 to push for legal reforms and community-driven initiatives to end the practice.

With the moratorium now expired, the pressure is mounting on Liberia's government to take definitive steps to outlaw FGM once and for all.

"This is not just about legislation," Lamptey said. "It is about securing a safer future for our girls. We must act now."