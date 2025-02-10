South Africa: Patients Have to Get Water Brought to Them At This Durban Hospital

10 February 2025
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Tsoanelo Sefoloko

Municipality is rationing water to large parts of the city

Families of patients are bringing water for their loved ones to Prince Mshiyeni Memorial hospital in Umlazi, Durban. This reporter witnessed this on Saturday when visiting the hospital.

Staff we spoke to say the hospital has been without consistent water supply for a week. Most of the toilets have been closed to the public. Some patients have to use the non-flushing chemical toilets installed next to the hospital entrance.

When there is some water, patients have to have cold baths because there is insufficient water in the geysers.

The washing machines in the linen department were not functioning. They appeared to have been broken for some time.

Staff we spoke to said the water situation was even worse in the intensive care unit.

The hospital has been hit by water rationing in Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal health department spokesperson Ntokozo Maphisa said the department is aware of the "ongoing water supply challenge affecting Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, along with several sections of the Umlazi township in south Durban" since 2 February.

"While the current conditions are far from ideal, the department is in constant communication with the eThekwini Municipality and other stakeholders to expedite solutions and restore normalcy as soon as possible. We are also working closely with our neighbouring hospitals to share the load to reduce the number of patients coming to the hospital," said Maphisa.

EThekwini municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said a team of highly skilled personnel have been deployed to undertake an assessment on parts of the southern aqueduct, following a drastic reduction of inflow to some areas in the south and central regions of the city.

"The municipality will also be rationing the available water to ensure equal supply to all affected areas. As a short-term intervention, water tankers continue to supply water to affected residents until the system fully recovers. This project will significantly improve flow of water to areas supplied through this bulk pipeline - Queensburg and Umlazi," said Sisilana.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.