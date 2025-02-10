South Africa: 18 Vehicles Burnt in Nyanga

This comes nearly a month after a deadly shooting at the township's taxi rank.

Additional police have been deployed to the Nyanga taxi rank in Cape Town after 13 minibus taxis were set alight at the rank on Sunday night.

Four sprinter buses and a civilian vehicle were also destroyed in the blaze. This comes nearly a month after a deadly shooting at the rank.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters were called out to the Nyanga taxi rank at about 10.30pm on Sunday where they found vehicles on fire.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating a case of arson. The cause of the fire is unknown and no arrests have yet been made.

SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa said that the additional police will remain in the area until calm is restored.

When GroundUp visited the scene on Monday the mood was tense. The rank was still operational with commuters travelling to their destinations.

One taxi driver, who asked to remain anonymous, believed the fire was started deliberately "by outside elements who wanted to disrupt operations" at the terminus.

"Running taxis is our bread and butter and they are trying to take that away from us. Disruptors are not going to succeed," the driver said.

A commuter said they no longer felt safe boarding at the taxi rank. "Travellers don't feel safe here. Law enforcement should be stationed at this rank permanently before something big and bad happens," the person said.

South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) secretary Ryno Saaiers condemned the incident. He said SANTACO's provincial structure will request a meeting with executives of Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) "where we will encourage them to meet with those parties involved to find an amicable solution".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"SANTACO Western Cape is committed to working towards ensuring a peaceful and stable taxi industry, which will continue to serve the people of our province," said Saaiers.

Meanwhile, mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith said, "It is unlikely that the torching of vehicles in Nyanga was accidental."

He said the City will work alongside SAPS to bring the perpetrators to book. "That taxi rank is a vital node for thousands of people daily - we have a duty to ensure that they are able to go about their lives without fear of a repeat of events of recent weeks."