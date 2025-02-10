Zimbabwe: Nyasha Mushekwi Reports for Preseason Training to Dismiss Rumours of Premature Departure At New Club

9 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Soccer24

ZIMBABWEAN international, Nyasha Mushekwi has reported for pre-season training at his new Chinese League One club, Dalian Kun City.

Mushekwi joined the club in late December after leaving Yunnan Yukun upon their promotion to the top-flight league.

Reports emerged in January suggesting the former Warriors international had prematurely ended the contract after the parties disengaged on some terms, which led to the departure of a senior club official.

But Mushekwi is still with the club and has reported for pre-season training.

The Dalian club said in a statement, as cited by Chinese News agency Xinhua: "On the morning of February 5, Mushekwi joined up with the team in Foshan after a journey of about ten hours.

"After a brief rest, he will take part in the team's preseason training in the best possible form,"

