Southern Africa: SADC, East African Community Leaders Call for an Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire in DRC

AFRICAN leaders have called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which will be enforced by army chiefs within five days.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the East African Community (EAC) leaders held a joint summit in Tanzania, Saturday, to find a way forward and an end to the crisis in the eastern DRC where Rwanda backed March 23 Movement (M23) rebels have captured Goma.

The two regional blocs both expressed concern over the crisis and directed military generals to lead the ceasefire process as well as assist injured soldiers and facilitate repatriation of those slain in the attacks.

"The Joint Summit directed the EAC-SADC Chiefs of Defense Forces to meet within five (5) days and provide technical direction on immediate and unconditional ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, provision of humanitarian assistance including repatriation of the deceased and evacuation of the injured," a communique on the resolutions of the summit reads.

The summit also called for the reopening of main supply routes and Goma airport.

"Develop a securitisation plan for Goma and surrounding areas, opening of main supply routes including Goma-Sake-Bukavu; Goma-Kibumba-Rumangabo-Kalengera- Rutshuru-Bunagana; and Goma- Kiwanja-Rwindi- Kanyabayonga-Lubero including navigation on Lake Kivu between Goma and Bukavu and immediate re-opening of Goma Airport," added the communique.

The African leaders also called for negotiations and dialogue with all state and non-state parties (military and non-military) including the M23.

They also directed that modalities for withdrawal of uninvited foreign armed forces from the territory of the DRC be developed and implemented.

Soldiers from South Africa, Burundi, Malawi, Tanzania, and Uganda have been sent to DRC as part of a regional development community mission and 16 of them were killed two weeks ago by the M23 rebels.

Over 400,000 Congolese have been displaced since January due to the violence.