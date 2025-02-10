Zimbabwe: Law Society of Zimbabwe Issues Warning Against Errant and Bogus Lawyers

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has issued a stern warning to lawyers, who stray from their professional obligations and engage in corruption, among other unacceptable behaviour.

LSZ says that such conduct will not be tolerated.

The caution comes in light of recent accusations of corruption cartels allegedly involving judicial officers, lawyers, and journalists.

Speaking during a media training workshop in Harare on Friday, LSZ president Lison Ncube stressed commitment to combating the vice, assuring that anyone caught off guard will face appropriate punishment.

"Accusations of corruption fronted by alleged cartels between judicial officers, journalists and legal practitioners have been flying around.

"Such accusation must be frowned upon and the LSZ takes a very dim view of this situation.

"We decided, however, that we will not join the chorus of accusations; rather we now seek to work with authorities on a campaign to educate our members and stakeholders on the dangers of corruption," he said.

Ncube also highlighted that the integrity of the justice sector is crucial for Zimbabwe's economic and social development.

He further said that Zimbabweans must have confidence in the justice system, noting that the media plays a vital role in achieving this objective.

"We are acutely aware that complaints against our members may have the effect of eroding public confidence in the legal profession.

"However, the flip side for us is that the increase in complaints is a sign of growing confidence in the ability of the society to discipline its members and effective regulation of the profession in the public interest," Ncube said.

The LSZ expressed concern over the rise of bogus lawyers, which has contributed to an increase in complaints received.

"The LSZ is a stickler for rules and will not waiver. We take this opportunity to reassure stakeholders that there is no place for errant lawyers to hide.

"The wheels of administrative justice may turn slowly, but they certainly do turn.

"Our processes may appear long and winding as things stand, but this is as provided by law, and unless there are amendments to existing legislation, we can only follow what is available to us."