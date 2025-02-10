Namibia: Five Oshana Leaders Vying for Swapo Coordinator Job

Five Swapo leaders are said to be contending to fill the shoes of Oshana coordinator Werner Iita, who will be joining the parliament next month.

Iita, who is also a former Oshakati chief executive, is positioned 34th on Swapo's parliament list.

Those who are said to be contesting for the position are regional information secretary Magdalena Hango, regional Swapo Party Youth League coordinator Silas Uugwanga, Oshana regional youth forum chairperson Absalom Itamalo, John Shitudeni and former Oshakati councillor Gabriel Kamwanka.

Three sources close to the matter have confirmed these names.

The Namibian is informed that the election is expected to take place immediately after the Swapo extraordinary congress slated for the end of February.

Neither Kamwanka nor Hango are, however, aware of contesting for the position.

"I don't have knowledge of that," Kamwanka says yesterday.

Uugwanga said it would be premature for him to comment as the party has not called for the nomination of candidates yet.

"The regional executive committee has not convened yet. Once it convenes, I'm sure you will be informed. For now I'm not a candidate," he says.

Itamalo has not answered calls and text messages sent to him by the time of going to print.

Shitudeni was not available for comment.

Iita yesterday said candidates vying for the position of regional coordinator should be vetted and party members must pronounce themselves by voting for their preferred candidate.

"As long as the person is qualified to be elected into that position, the people must pronounce themselves and vote for them," Iita said.

He said the Oshana region has decided to endorse Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Swapo president at the upcoming extraordinary congress.

"We are endorsing meme Netumbo, no other candidate," Iita said.

He said the decision was taken at a party regional engagement on Tuesday.