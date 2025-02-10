Namibia: Find Comfort in Nujoma's Unmatched Leadership - Mbumba

President Nangolo Mbumba on Sunday said Namibians should find comfort in the late founding president Sam Nujoma's leadership and contribution to the country's freedom.

Mbumba was announcing Nujoma's death on Sunday, after the founding president died in a Windhoek hospital on Saturday at 23h45 at the age of 95.

"During this period of national mourning, we should be comforted by the unmatched leadership and extraordinary contributions of president Nujoma to the liberation struggle, and the development and unity of the Namibian people," he said.

Mbumba said the government will announce a period of national mourning and funeral arrangements.

The president said the founding president provided maximum leadership to Namibia and spared no effort in motivating each and every Namibian.

"In that vein, our venerable leader, Nujoma, did not only blaze the trail to freedom, but he also inspired us to rise to our feet and to become masters of this vast land of our ancestors," he said.