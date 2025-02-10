Southern Africa: Namibia's 'Foundations Shaken' As Founding President, Sam Nujoma, Dies

The foundations of the Republic of Namibia have been shaken.

Over the past three weeks, the founding president of the Republic of Namibia and founding father of the Namibian nation was hospitalised for medical treatment and medical observation due to ill health.

Unfortunately, the most gallant son of our land could not recover from illness.

It is therefore with utmost sadness that I make the announcement this morning of 9 February 2025 to the Namibian people, our African brothers and sisters and the world at large, about the passing of our revered freedom fighter and revolutionary leader, his excellency Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma.

President Nujoma died at the age of 95 on 8 February at 23h45 in Windhoek, Namibia.

Our founding father lived a long and consequential life, during which he served the people of his beloved country. Our founding father heroically marshalled the Namibian people during the darkest hours of our liberation struggle until the attainment of freedom and independence from apartheid South Africa on 21 March 1990.

As founding president, his excellency, Dr Sam Nujoma provided maximum leadership to our nation and spared no effort to motivate each and every Namibian to build a country that would stand tall and proud among the nations of the world.

In that vein, our venerable leader Nujoma did not only blaze the trail to freedom, but he also inspired us to rise to our feet and to become masters of this vast land of our ancestors.

During this period of national mourning, we should be comforted by the unmatched leadership and extraordinary contributions of former president Nujoma to the liberation struggle, the development and unity of the Namibian people.

I would like to thank the medical staff who cared diligently for our treasured leader. Also, I would like to thank Namibians and friends of Namibia who extended messages and prayers of recovery to our founding father and founding president Sam Nujoma.

On behalf of the people and the government of the Republic of Namibia, I convey my sincere condolences to the founding first lady of the Republic of Namibia, madame Kovambo Nujoma, honorable Utoni Nujoma, the children, as well as the entire Nujoma and Kondombolo family.

Following consultations with the Nujoma and Kondombolo family, the government of the Republic of Namibia will announce a period of national mourning and burial arrangements.

God bless the Republic of Namibia.

I thank you.