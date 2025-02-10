Madagascar: Technology Looks Set to Transform Governance in Madagascar

analysis

One of the world's poorest countries is poised to become a beacon of innovation in digitising public administration.

Madagascar is one of the poorest countries in Africa and the world. Yet, it could become a beacon of innovation in Africa by using new technologies to revolutionise how its public officials are trained and governance structures managed.

In an international era of digitisation in governance and public administration, Madagascar launched the PRODIGY project in 2020 with the World Bank's backing. The project aims to modernise digital infrastructure and identity management to transform public administration.

Madagascar faces significant governance hurdles, including language barriers. The country has 12 dialects and only about 20% French proficiency (as an official language, French is used in learning and government institutions as a medium of instruction). Infrastructure is also limited, with just 33% of the population accessing electricity (15% in rural areas). These challenges complicate uniform communication, public service training and governance reforms.

On the plus side, Madagascar has a centralised governance system and active international partnerships. This creates a unique context, making the country a promising testing ground for e-governance initiatives, especially in low-resource environments.

Engagements with government leaders and agencies in cities and rural areas in 2024 revealed the challenges and opportunities that position Madagascar as a compelling case study.

Grassroots efforts, such as mobile money solutions and local digital governance initiatives, show a growing appetite for transformation. Madagascar is already exploring digital finance solutions, with more people using mobile money than traditional bank accounts and the PRODIGY project fostering new companies and digital payments.

Let us imagine that these developments, coupled with the potential of blockchain technology, set the stage for a transformative leap. Already, initiatives like the Digital Governance Unit and X-Road, in collaboration with the Estonian e-Governance Academy, are driving e-governance by improving secure data exchange and transparency, supporting policy alignment and enhancing efficiency across departments. This trajectory is bolstered by rising internet access, which increased from 5% in 2016 to 22% in 2021.

Fast-forward two decades, and Madagascar's landscape could be transformed by these advancements. A 20-year horizon allows for imagining profound societal changes, similar to the way technological and political revolutions have reshaped nations in the past.

Recent assessments by Public Digital highlighted progress in the digital maturity of Madagascar's government, setting the stage for the next generation of internet-enabled public services.

Twenty years from now, this could see satellite internet constellations and 6G networks delivering high-speed connectivity to even the island's remotest corners. Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered real-time language translation would break down communication barriers, allowing seamless interaction in multiple languages.

This future could deliver renewable energy solutions, including solar, wind and geothermal technologies that solve the country's persistent problem of unreliable electricity in rural areas, enabling the widespread adoption of digital technologies.

In 2022, the World Bank's Digital Economy Assessment for Madagascar identified strategic areas for enabling a decentralised, technology-empowered governance model, especially in building a digital infrastructure and skilled workforce. Two decades from now, AI-assisted policy analysis could provide real-time insights to decision makers at all levels of government.

Madagascar's National Forum on Internet Governance, started in 2019, has already empowered citizens and organisations to influence digital policies. This could mean a future where virtual town halls and augmented reality public services kiosks are common fixtures in communities across the island.

It could also see a revolution in public official training. The African Development Bank's Project for Strengthening Governance through Digitisation is already dedicated to enhancing Madagascar's economic management and governance structures - the institutions that underpin effective public administration.

In 20 years, that could translate into the replacement of one-size-fits-all training programmes with AI-driven personalised learning paths. Virtual reality simulations would offer practical, risk-free training in crisis management and decision making. Lifelong learning through gamified modules would ensure ongoing skills development.

In this imagined future, a Pan-African peer-to-peer learning network will have emerged, connecting public servants across the country and further afield. The network would facilitate real-time knowledge sharing, collaborative problem solving and the exchange of best practices, turning Madagascar into a hub of public service innovation for Africa.

In this optimistic scenario, digital finance infrastructure would support the country's governance and training systems. Blockchain-based budgeting would ensure transparency, with smart contracts streamlining services like social benefits and infrastructure management.

A universal digital identity system would formalise the economy, boost tax collection, reduce corruption and improve public service efficiency. While AI-assisted governance could enhance decision making, human oversight guided by ethics and cultural values remains essential. Data privacy measures would safeguard citizens' information, with public-private partnerships providing devices and digital literacy training to bridge access gaps.

Should this vision unfold, Madagascar's innovative governance and training approaches could serve as a model for other African nations, showing how to overcome linguistic, infrastructural, and educational barriers through technology. Initiatives like the ICT Village in Sambaina, east of the capital Antananarivo, already highlight the country's leadership in rural digital governance.

International organisations and developed nations may look to Madagascar as a case study, with the country already regularly hosting delegations eager to learn from its success. By embracing emerging technologies, Madagascar can position itself as a leader in public administration.

The journey to this vision will be challenging. To succeed, Madagascar will need widespread digital infrastructure, enhanced education and strong public-private partnerships by 2044. While aspirational, this scenario illustrates what long-term vision and systematic planning can achieve.

Taking determined steps over shorter timeframes is key, starting with foundational investments in digital infrastructure and literacy (in the next five years), and progressing to AI systems and governance decentralisation (over the subsequent decade). Global examples, such as Estonia's blockchain-based governance, show such advancements are possible.

The vision for Madagascar presented here is a best-case scenario contingent on overcoming systemic barriers such as funding shortages, instability and low digital literacy. Despite the odds, pursuing this goal can yield significant incremental progress. Madagascar's success would demonstrate that vision, commitment and technology can overcome even the toughest challenges.

This article was first published in Africa Tomorrow, the blog of the ISS' African Futures programme.

Peter Johnson, Futurist, entrepreneur, former US diplomat and founder and leader of the Ayadee Foundation