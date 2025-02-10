Zimbabwe: Fraud-Accused Mpofu, Chimombe's Trial Fails to Take Off

10 February 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The trial in which businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe are accused of duping the state of US$7 million in a botched goat tender has failed to commence as one of the lawyers is currently attending a family bereavement.

One of the lawyers, Advocate Tapson Dzvetero, lost his brother-in-law last night, High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda was told.

"Mr Dzvetero is attending the funeral of his brother-in-law who was electrocuted at the Support Unit last night.

"Burial is expected on Wednesday or Thursday and my principal, Mr Dzvetero will not be available...but I received instructions that he might be available on the 19th /20th of February going forward," said Chapeta who was standing in for Dzvetero.

The trial which was initially set for this entire week on a continuous roll is now expected to commence on February 20.

Witness Mabhaudhi confirmed that he had been informed of the funeral.

"We are left with only one month to complete the term," the judge said, noting that the matter should be finalised before the term ends.

Seven witnesses were in attendance.

The first to testify will be Titus Mbambi, Fungai Kapfunde and Beverly Mutsikamahwe.

Mpofu and Chimombe face allegations of corruption in which the State alleges they defrauded the Ministry of Lands of US$7 million after applying and securing a tender using a non-existent firm.

The two have been in jail since June last year.

All their efforts to secure freedom have failed.

