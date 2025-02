press release

The Democratic Alliance extends its condolences on the passing of Namibia's founding president, Sam Nujoma.

Mr Nujoma, who led Namibia to independence in 1990, served as its first democratically elected President until 2007.

Our thoughts are with the Namibian people as they experience this second loss of a former president and national figure in little over a year.

The DA extends its condolences to Mr Nujoma's family and loved ones, and to the people of Namibia, for their loss.