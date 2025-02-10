Kenya: Ruto Pledges Strong Bilateral, Multilateral Ties in Diplomatic Address

Nairobi — Kenya is committed to forging strong and mutually beneficial bilateral and multilateral ties with nations and international organisations to ensure meaningful progress for Kenyans and the world, President William Ruto has said.

The President said the diplomatic community will serve as a vital bridge between nations, fostering dialogue and cooperation.

He said Kenya continues to prioritise regional integration, intra-African ties, economic diplomacy, and global peace and security while exploring new areas of cooperation with international partners.

"Our objective is to forge partnerships that deliver tangible benefits for our people," he said.

Speaking during the Annual Address to Heads of Mission and International Organisations at State House, Nairobi, on Monday, he commended diplomatic corps in Kenya for their cooperation, goodwill, and support.

"Your contributions in trade, investment, health, education, technology transfer, infrastructure development, capacity building, and security are invaluable. Kenya deeply values the expertise and resources you bring to our shared efforts," he said.

The President encouraged the diplomatic community to explore opportunities for public-private partnerships, trade, and investment to drive mutual prosperity.

At the same time, President Ruto called for urgent reforms to make multilateral institutions more responsive to the needs of all nations.

He pointed out that Kenya strongly supports the reform of the United Nations, particularly greater representation for Africa.

"With 54 Member States, 28% of the UN's membership, Africa must have a stronger voice to uphold fairness and equality in global decision-making," he said.

He also reaffirmed Kenya's support for efforts to reform the global financial architecture, ensuring fair debt restructuring, climate financing, and development support.

"I urge our esteemed partners to back these necessary reforms for a more equitable and just economic system," he said.

President Ruto noted that Kenya's efforts to secure concessional funding through the IDA window of the World Bank, championed during the IDA21 Replenishment Summit in Nairobi in 2024, raised $100 billion, the highest amount ever.

The President reiterated that peace and security remain central to Kenya's vision for a stable and prosperous region.

He said the first-ever East African Community-Southern Africa Development Community Joint Summit on the security situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) called for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian access, and a peaceful resolution through the merged Nairobi-Luanda Process.

The President urged the DRC government to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff and peace missions, who have come under attack in the recent escalation of the conflict.

Additionally, President Ruto called on international partners to support peace missions in Africa, citing the DRC situation currently set back by financial challenges that undermine its success.

"We must establish a structured and predictable mechanism for funding peace initiatives. I urge States and international organisations to work together to guarantee adequate resources for effective peacebuilding," he said.

The President also called on all parties in the DRC conflict to prioritise negotiations and commit to achieving lasting peace.

Beyond Africa, he noted that Kenya is also contributing to global security through the Multi-National Security Support mission in Haiti, demonstrating the country's commitment to pan-African solidarity wherever needed.

"I invite the diplomatic community to encourage their governments to join us in these vital humanitarian and multilateral efforts," he said.

On trade, President Ruto said that strengthening intra-regional trade remains a priority, given its immense potential for economic growth and job creation.

"We are also focused on enhancing regional infrastructure connectivity and addressing security challenges within East Africa," he said.

The President emphasised the need for Africa's policies to focus on job creation, entrepreneurial support, and investments in technology and the creative economy.

"We are also securing bilateral labour agreements to provide our youth with global employment opportunities, and I appreciate the support of our partner nations in this effort," he said.

President Ruto pointed out that Kenya remains committed to clean energy and investment in renewable manufacturing such as solar panels and batteries.

He urged nations and world leaders to recognise climate action as an imperative for survival and a shared responsibility.

"Kenya remains committed to collaborating with like-minded nations to push the climate agenda forward," he said.

The President urged international partners to honour their climate financing commitments.

On domestic affairs, President Ruto said Kenya's economic recovery efforts are delivering results. He outlined the government's focus on infrastructure development, universal healthcare, education, electricity access, job creation, and reducing the cost of living to improve livelihoods.

"We are minimising waste, eliminating inefficiencies, closing avenues, and intensifying the fight against corruption," he said.

The President reaffirmed the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda as key to Kenya's development. It enhances sectors such as agriculture, housing, healthcare and MSMEs, while boosting food security, job creation, and digital innovation through initiatives such as Taifa Care and the Hustler Fund.

The President affirmed that Kenya's democracy continues to strengthen as reflected in a vibrant civil society, free Press, and active citizenry, which embraces an inclusive governance model fostering cohesion across political, regional, and social divides.

"Our Constitution upholds transparency, inclusiveness, and good governance, cementing our status as a stable democracy," he said.

The President said Kenya's nomination of former Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga, for the position of the African Union Commission Chairperson will impact the organisation's desire for reforms.

"His candidacy reflects Kenya's broader vision of strengthening African institutions to better serve our continent's people," he said.

President Ruto announced that this New Year Address will be an annual event to reflect on past achievements, deepen collaboration with the diplomatic community, and set future priorities.

"Regular engagement will enhance mutual understanding and strategic alignment," he said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi said this year's diplomatic address is a reflection of Kenya's open diplomatic policy, aimed at fostering closer working relations with the diplomatic corps.

"By doing so together, we can ensure that our diplomatic engagements and foreign policy agenda remains responsive to the needs of our people," he said.