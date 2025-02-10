Kenya: Government to Join Athletics Kenya in War Against Age Cheating

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya has promised the government's support towards the war against age cheating in Kenyan athletics.

Mvurya says that age cheating is a stain on Kenya's reputation as an athletics giant, hence should be eradicated from the fabric of the sport.

"The issue of faking age is something we should eliminate so that Kenya can ride on its profile to continue to be the world leader in athletics," the CS said.

The vice was first flagged by Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei in July last year, when he noted increasing cases of age cheating.

The president pointed out they have noticed a trend where athletes present forged identification documents when registering for competitions - particularly age-grade events.

The federation has been working closely with government agencies, such as National Registration Bureau (NRB) to weed out the vice.

Another issue foremost to Mvurya's mind is doping, which has been a cancer to Kenyan athletics.

The country is still lumped in Category A by World Athletics (WA) due to rampant doping cases affecting its athletes.

Mvurya emphasised the need to athletes to embrace integrity for longlasting careers.

"What I want to urge our athletes throughout the country is to maintain that integrity. That is why the vice of doping, as government, we will make sure that we fight it so that we are left with athletes who perform and win at the international level, without any issues," he said.

The CS further promised the government will work closely with AK to upgrade the holiday training camps for athletes around the country.

He noted the success of the camps in developing and producing young talents who have gone on to win medals for Kenya at the World Under 20 Championships.

"For the past few years, the ministry has been working with Athletics Kenya and other stakeholders to establish holiday training camps for youngsters around the country. With such evidence of success, we are keen to intensify these camps in the coming years and cement Kenya's reputation as the cradle of athletics," he said.

Mvurya was speaking at Saturday's National Cross Country Championships, which is the penultimate cross country competition before the track and field season.

The opening leg of the Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Weekend meeting is scheduled for next month at the Mumias Sports Complex in Mumias.