Somalia: Puntland Forces Continue Operation Against ISIS in Bari Region

Bosaso — The Puntland military operation against ISIS is intensifying as forces focus on the group's key strongholds in the region. Local authorities report that ISIS fighters are retreating and attempting to flee from the ongoing battlefront.

Sources confirm that some of the ISIS members fleeing the Calmiskaad Mountains are moving toward the borders of Somaliland and southern Somalia. Others have been captured in rural parts of Puntland and at various checkpoints within the region.

Puntland's Deputy Police Commissioner has issued a warning, stressing that fleeing ISIS members could pose a significant security threat to other Somali territories, and urged the public to remain vigilant.

The operation, which began in the strategic Calmiskaad Mountains in the Bari region, has seen ongoing back-and-forth clashes between Puntland forces and ISIS fighters. Officials believe the operation has resulted in significant casualties on both sides.

As the military action continues, the government has vowed to intensify efforts to eliminate the threat posed by ISIS and prevent its spread to neighboring areas.