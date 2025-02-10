Somalia: Puntland Forces Continue Operation Against ISIS in Bari Region

10 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bosaso — The Puntland military operation against ISIS is intensifying as forces focus on the group's key strongholds in the region. Local authorities report that ISIS fighters are retreating and attempting to flee from the ongoing battlefront.

Sources confirm that some of the ISIS members fleeing the Calmiskaad Mountains are moving toward the borders of Somaliland and southern Somalia. Others have been captured in rural parts of Puntland and at various checkpoints within the region.

Puntland's Deputy Police Commissioner has issued a warning, stressing that fleeing ISIS members could pose a significant security threat to other Somali territories, and urged the public to remain vigilant.

The operation, which began in the strategic Calmiskaad Mountains in the Bari region, has seen ongoing back-and-forth clashes between Puntland forces and ISIS fighters. Officials believe the operation has resulted in significant casualties on both sides.

As the military action continues, the government has vowed to intensify efforts to eliminate the threat posed by ISIS and prevent its spread to neighboring areas.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.