Nigeria Records Over 24,000 Diphtheria Cases, 1,264 Deaths

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection caused by the corynebacterium species that affects an individual’s nose, throat and sometimes, skin.

The infectious disease body noted that the deaths accounted for a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 5.1 per cent

Nigeria has recorded 41,336 suspected cases of diphtheria in 37 states across 350 Local Government Areas (LGAs) between week 19 of 2022 and week four of 2025.

In its recent situation report, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) noted that of the suspected cases, 24,864 cases and 1,264 deaths were confirmed across 26 states and 182 LGAs.

The infectious disease body noted that the deaths accounted for a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 5.1 per cent.

According to the centre, the most affected states are Kano (17,770), Bauchi (2,334), Yobe (2,380), Katsina (1,088), Borno (1,036), Jigawa (53), Plateau (31), and Kaduna (44).NCDC noted that these states accounted for 99.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More details

The centre also revealed that six confirmed cases were recorded from two states across five LGAs, and there were no deaths in the reporting week.

The report further revealed that children are predominantly affected by the disease.

"Of the confirmed cases, the majority, 15,845 (63.9 per cent), occurred among children aged one to 14 years, highlighting the disease's severe impact on younger populations.

"Alarmingly, only 4,963 (20 per cent) of the confirmed cases were fully vaccinated with a diphtheria toxoid-containing vaccine, suggesting gaps in vaccination coverage," NCDC said.

It said a multi-faceted approach is necessary to effectively manage and control the spread of diphtheria.

NCDC said effective coordination among healthcare providers, local authorities, and other stakeholders is the foundation of a successful response. This coordination enables the rapid detection and reporting of new cases, tracking of the disease's spread, and monitoring response efforts.

It said enhanced surveillance systems also play a critical role in supporting these efforts, adding that by strengthening surveillance, healthcare officials can quickly identify areas of concern, allocate resources efficiently, and implement targeted interventions.

NCDC added that vaccination is a crucial component of diphtheria control, stating that implementing vaccination campaigns is necessary to ensure that susceptible populations, particularly children, are protected against the disease.

Diphtheria

Diphtheria is a serious bacterial infection caused by Corynebacterium diphtheriae. It primarily affects the mucous membranes of the throat and nose but can also affect other parts of the body.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Diphtheria is highly contagious and can spread through contact with an infected person or contaminated food and drinks.

The symptoms of the disease typically begin within two to five days after exposure to the bacteria and may include a severe sore throat, high fever, usually over 38°C (100.4°F), difficulty swallowing, and shortness of breath. In severe cases, the infection can block the airway, leading to shortness of breath.

A characteristic greyish membrane may form on the tonsils, throat, or nose. The lymph nodes in the neck may become swollen and tender.