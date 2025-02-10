South Africa: Completion of Dome Structure for National Assembly Sittings Welcomed

10 February 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has welcomed the completion of a dome structure for National Assembly sittings ahead of the replies to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Cape Town this week.

In a statement on Monday, the department explained that, at the request of the National Assembly, it relocated and assembled the dome to serve as a temporary venue for parliamentary sittings until the reconstruction of Parliament is completed.

The dome was previously used for the funeral of former President Nelson Mandela.

"As the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure we have successfully repurposed this structure which had remained idle for many years, to help Parliament save millions in costs while the reconstruction of the National Assembly chambers continues.

"The structure, now equipped with a new roof sail and structural reinforcements, will allow the National Assembly to hold sittings uninterrupted in all weather conditions. Additionally, it will enable members of the public to observe proceedings in person for the first time in many years," Macpherson said.

The Minister said he was incredibly proud of the team at his department particularly Director-General Sifiso Mdakane who personally oversaw its implementation.

"The Director-General and his team worked tirelessly--including through the December holiday period--to ensure that the project was completed on time for Parliamentary sittings. We extend our sincere thanks to them for their dedication," he said.

Macpherson said he looked forward to working with Parliament to ensure the successful functioning of the dome in the weeks and months ahead, allowing National Assembly sittings to proceed without interruption.

This will enable Parliament to fulfil its vital role of holding the executive accountable--a function that was severely hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the fire that damaged the National Assembly chambers.

"As a department, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Parliament to ensure it can effectively serve the people of South Africa. The Ddme project demonstrates that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure can act with speed and precision when required. We are eager to build on this momentum as we work to turn South Africa into a construction site in the months ahead," he said.

