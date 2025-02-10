South Africa: Tributes Pour in for Nuclear Scientist Senamile Masango

The Chairperson of the Human Resource Development Council (HRDC), Deputy President Paul Mashatile, has described the late pioneering nuclear scientist, Senamile Masango, as someone who was a beacon of hope for many young people, especially women.

The Deputy President paid tribute to Masango, after receiving the sad news of the passing of South Africa's first Black nuclear scientist, and a member of the HRDC, on Sunday, 9 February 2025.

Masango, who hailed from Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal, passed away in hospital following a short illness. She was 37 years old.

"Her passion for developing critical skills among the population and women in science, in particular, will be sorely missed," the Deputy President said in a statement on Monday.

Masango, a PhD candidate, was a globally recognised nuclear scientist, esteemed energy leader and pioneering entrepreneur.

As a trailblazer in the field of nuclear science, she was widely respected for her groundbreaking research particularly at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN).

Her achievements were a source of pride, as she became the first African woman to conduct experiments at CERN.

Masango's brilliance gained international recognition when she received the prestigious Women in Science Award in 2022.

The Deputy President's Office noted that her influence extended beyond her scientific accomplishments, as she is also a visionary entrepreneur.

She served as the founder and Executive Chair of Mphathisithele Consulting, an energy consulting firm.

She also served on several public sector science bodies including the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) and recently became a member of the HRDC.

Due to her groundbreaking work in empowering women through science, she has received numerous local and international honours.

These include being recognised as one of the 50 Global Inspirational Women of 2020 and being named a finalist for the Women in Tech Global Awards in 2021.

Despite her youth, Masango made a significant contribution to the advancement of science and the development of essential skills for the country.

"On behalf of government and the HRDC, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Masango family, her immediate community, and the science fraternity at large. May her soul rest in eternal peace," said the Deputy President.

Her establishment of Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) and her advocacy for greater representation and opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields have made a significant impact.

The Office of His Majesty the King Misuzulu KaZwelithini of the Zulu nation, has also paid his tribute to the renowned nuclear scientist.

Masango came from rural Nongoma, which is the traditional seat of the Zulu monarchy in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

"On behalf of the Zulu nation, I offer my deepest sympathies to your family. May you find comfort in the knowledge that her impact will continue to inspire many. We stand with you in mourning, and we pray that her soul rests in eternal peace," the King said on Monday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Science By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Former Public Protector and the Law Faculty Trust Chair in Social Justice and Law Professor at Stellenbosch University, Professor Thuli Madonsela said she was "exceedingly" shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Masango.

Madonsela said Masango was a friend of the Centre for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University and a tireless supporter of the #Action4Inclusion initiative aimed at eradicating student debt as a barrier to higher education.

"Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. May her kind soul rest in peace," Madonsela said.