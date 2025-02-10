South Africa: Gauteng's First MitraClip Implants a 'Gamechanger' for Heart Valve Treatment

The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) has performed the first successful MitraClip implants on three State-funded patients in the province.

The minimally invasive procedure is designed to treat Mitral Regurgitation, a heart condition where the mitral valve does not close properly, causing blood to leak backwards into the heart.

The Gauteng Health Department explained that the MitralClip itself is a "minute clip passed through a catheter, which aids the mitral valve in sealing properly, subsequently restoring normal blood flow through the heart".

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko welcomed the successful completion of the procedures, which were carried out last week.

"This procedure is but an example of the many inroads we continue to make in the healthcare system through collaboration between the public and private sector.

"We have the advantage of academic hospitals, which boasts leading experts in many fields locally and internationally. This allows us to pioneer new ways of improving patient care," the MEC said.

Director of the Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory and Interventional Cardiologist at CMJAH, Dr Arthur Mutyaba, who was part of the team performing the procedures, said that with this new capability, more patients living with the condition and ineligible for open-heart surgery can now be assisted.

"With this procedure now accessible, we are able to help these patients get back to a normal life without having to expose them to the risk that open heart surgery would have disposed them to," Mutyaba said.

The department revealed that, to date, at least 15 MitraClip procedures have been completed in South Africa, all performed in public institutions.

"The Charlotte Maxeke procedure marks the fourth round of MitraClip implants in South Africa, following the first 12 successful procedures performed at Groote Schuur and Tygerberg hospitals in Cape Town.

"What makes this program unique is that both public and private patients have access to this cutting-edge therapy through these leading academic hospitals in the country. At present, MitraClip therapy is not yet available in private healthcare facilities, making these institutions the sole centres for this life-changing intervention," the department said.

Game changing solution

The Gauteng Health Department described that the procedure as a "game changer" which marks a "significant advancement in minimally invasive heart valve therapy" in both the private and public sector.

"The procedure's key benefits include drastically reduced recovery times, often just one or two days post-insertion, making it a game-changer for elderly or high-risk mitral regurgitation patients who are unsuitable candidates for open heart surgery.

"With its availability through academic hospitals and the ongoing tracking of patient outcomes, this pioneering therapy is set to transform the treatment landscape for mitral regurgitation in South Africa," the department said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The successful procedures will now be recorded on the national registry to track advancements in treatments in South Africa.

"What makes the procedures even more unique is that, despite most of the patients having full medical insurance, a decision was made to perform these procedures in a controlled academic hospital environment.

"This approach ensures that all cases are recorded in a national registry, allowing for the tracking of long-term outcomes and contributing to the advancement of structural heart disease treatment in South Africa," the department said.