Namibia: Mbumba Hails Nujoma's Heroism, Steadfastness

President Nangolo Mbumba hailed founding president Sam Nujoma as a visionary leader, who provided maximum leadership to the Namibian nation.

Announcing Nujoma's passing on Sunday morning, he said Nujoma did not only blaze the trail to freedom but also inspired Namibians to rise and become masters of "this vast land of our ancestors..."

"During this period of national mourning, we should be comforted by the unmatched leadership and extraordinary contributions of President Nujoma to the liberation struggle, as well as the development and unity of the Namibian people," he remarked.

Mbumba conveyed his condolences to the Founding First Lady Kovambo Nujoma, labour minister Utoni Nujoma, the children, and the entire Nujoma and Kondombolo family.

"Our Founding Father heroically marshalled the Namibian people during the darkest hours of our liberation struggle until the attainment of freedom and independence on 21 March 1990," Mbumba said.

Nujoma passed on at the age of 95 on Saturday at 23h45 in Windhoek. The Namibian liberation hero led a protracted battle against Apartheid. He championed Namibia's independence from colonial rule.

As head of Swapo between 1960 until 2007, Nujoma remained a stoic figure in Namibian history. He is highly revered for his unwavering stance through the country's struggle for liberation.

He remained an influential figure in Namibian politics after independence, serving as the country's first president for three terms between 1990 and 2005.

A pan-Africanist to the core, Nujoma remained one of Africa's last greats, liberation heroes who sacrificed their youths to bring independence to their countries.

This includes the crop of Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Samora Machel of Mozambique, Nelson Mandela of South Africa, and José Eduardo dos Santos of Angola.

A period of national mourning and burial arrangements are expected to be announced soon.