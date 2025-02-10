Uganda: President Museveni Salutes Brig Gen Oluka for Service to Uganda

Kalaki — President Yoweri Museveni has hailed the late Brig. Gen. Charles Oluka, the former Director General of the Internal Security Organization (ISO), for his outstanding contribution to Uganda's peace, stability, and prosperity.

"The country has lost a true patriot. He did a commendable job as Director General of ISO. He has died in the prime of his life," the President stated in a speech delivered by Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo during the final send-off of Brig. Gen. Oluka in Kalaki District.

Museveni praised Oluka's leadership, highlighting his discipline, efficiency, and commitment to cooperation with the public. "His leadership embodied the values of the NRA/UPDF as a pro-people army," he added. The President reassured mourners that the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) remains a guarantor of the country's stability and is proud of Oluka's legacy. He urged Ugandans to mourn his passing and celebrate his contributions to Uganda and Africa.

On behalf of the government, UPDF, and himself, Museveni conveyed heartfelt sympathies to Oluka's family, colleagues, and all Ugandans. "It is sad that Brig. Gen. Oluka passed away at such a crucial time when he still had much to offer the UPDF and Uganda at large," he said. The President also assured the bereaved family of UPDF's continued support.

In her eulogy, Vice President Alupo described the late General as a corruption-free officer, a hardworking and intelligent leader, and a loyal servant of the nation. "He has been a very good person, hardworking, intelligent, and most importantly, very loyal to the appointing authority," she said. Alupo, a family friend, emphasized Oluka's passion for his work, noting that before his death, he was involved in streamlining election security measures for 2026.

She urged the family to stay united and carry on his legacy. Minister for Security Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi lauded the Teso sub-region for producing a selfless officer like Oluka, who dedicated his life to serving Ugandans. "He served with distinction and dedication. Uganda shall miss his professionalism," Muhwezi said, thanking President Museveni for ensuring Oluka received an official burial.

Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding emphasized that Oluka played a key role in restoring and maintaining peace in Uganda. "The UPDF is saddened by the loss of such a senior professional cadre whose expertise was still needed," Okiding said. On behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, he extended condolences to Oluka's family, friends, and security forces, acknowledging the void his passing has left.

Papa Sande Emolot, the leader of the Iteso Cultural Union, expressed gratitude to President Museveni for trusting their son, Brig. Gen. Oluka, with a key national security role. Kumam cultural leader Raphael Otaya also praised the UPDF for providing Oluka with a conducive work environment, urging Ugandans to support the ruling NRM government in the 2026 general elections. Brig. Gen. Oluka's widow, Harriette Oluka, expressed deep gratitude to President Museveni for granting her husband an official burial.

She also thanked the Vice President for scheduling the funeral on a Sunday, allowing thousands of mourners to pay their last respects. "Though death has robbed you from my sight, it cannot touch the bond we share. I am grateful for every moment we shared--the laughter, the love, and the joy you brought into my life," she said in an emotional tribute. Representing the siblings, Vivien Akullo described their father as a kind and generous man who deeply cared for his family. "Our father's death has taught us humility and resilience. He was a people person who always put others before himself," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Akullo also expressed appreciation to President Museveni for appointing their father as Director General of ISO and to Vice President Alupo for reaching out to the family after his passing. The funeral mass was led by Rt. Rev. Raphael Wokorach, the Archbishop of Gulu Archdiocese, assisted by Rt. Rev. Dominic Eibu, the Bishop of Kotido Diocese. Brig. Gen. Charles Oluka was laid to rest in an official burial attended by senior government officials, UPDF officers, cultural leaders, and thousands of mourners who gathered to honor his life and legacy.