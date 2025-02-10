Namibia: A New Idea for an Old Concept in Namibia

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) urged families and guardians of cancer patients who need palliative care, not to be fearful, when the term is used towards their family members.

CAN said justifiably that the term, palliative care has been interchangeable with hospice and end-of-life for so long, that it makes 100% sense that when it is recommended, the patients and their families get fearful.

"Patients are not just referred for palliative care because they are at the end of their lives, but also, when they are diagnosed with advanced cancer when they experience severe pain, nausea, fatigue or distress, individuals who need psychosocial or spiritual support and patients and families who are struggling with decision making or care planning," they explained.

They further said that palliative care is a specialized approach to improving the quality of life for individuals facing serious or life-threatening illnesses. "It provides relief from pain, symptoms, and the emotional, psychological,l and social burdens of illness for both patients and their families."

CAN stated that palliative care is important because it enhances quality of life, by focusing on comfort, dignity, and holistic well-being. "It is not just an end of end-of-life care, it can be integrated alongside curative treatments and it addresses more than physical pain, but also helps with emotional, psychological, and social challenges and supports families and caregivers by providing guidance and assistance in managing the impact of the illness," they reiterated.

They further informed that their Palliative Care Namibia programme is a registered Sub-Acute Care Facility, offering comprehensive palliative care at only 50% of the Namibian Association of Medical Aid Funds (NAMAF) tariff thorough hits welfare and this ensures that cancer patients receive necessary care while maximising their medical benefits for extended support. "For financially vulnerable state patients, care is provided at 75% of the NAMAF tariff. Additionally, the Palliative Care Fund offers financial aid to those requiring intensive palliative and hospice care when they have no other options," the elaborated.

CAN is urging patients, caregivers, or healthcare professionals to have early discussions about palliative care, which can improve the quality of life and decision-making. "Together, we can ensure dignity, comfort, and compassionate care for those facing life-limiting illnesses," they added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), palliative care improves the quality of life of patients and their families who are facing problems associated with life-threatening illnesses. "It prevents and relieves suffering through the early identification, correct assessment, and treatment of pain and other problems, whether physical, psychosocial,l or spiritual," they concluded.