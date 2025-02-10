Kenya: 77 Kenyan Firms Face Closure Over Non-Operation

Nairobi — Seventy-seven Kenyan companies risk being deregistered within three months following a gazette notice issued by the Registrar of Companies citing non-operation.

Among the affected firms are A Collision With Purpose Kenya L Limited (PVT-V7UAMP5Q), Abacus Hardware Limited (PVT-6LUKRJMK), and Africa Adorned Jewellery Limited (CPR/2009/8128).

Others include Africa Payments and Settlement Company Limited (CPR/2010/22211), Altech Stream East Africa Limited (C.130247), and Amani Pioneer Group Limited (PVT/2016/015210), among others.

According to Section 894 of the Companies Act, if the Registrar believes a firm is not operational, they may send an inquiry letter. If no response is received within the stipulated period, the company faces deregistration after a three-month notice in the Kenya Gazette.

Registrar of Companies Joyce Koech, in a notice issued Friday, invited objections from any party regarding the planned delisting.

"Pursuant to Section 897 (3) of the Companies Act, the Registrar of Companies gives notice that the names of the specified companies shall be struck off from the Register at the expiry of three months from the publication of this notice," it read in part.

Additionally, companies can apply for voluntary deregistration, provided the request is submitted by their directors or a majority of them in accordance with regulations.

The notice comes amid a tough economic environment, with many Kenyans grappling with job losses and economic uncertainty.