Kenya: SBM Bank Kenya Partners With W Exclusive Gym to Enhance Customer Wellness

10 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — SBM Bank Kenya has partnered with W Exclusive Fitness and Wellness Gym at Westgate Shopping Mall to offer its elite customers and staff exclusive wellness benefits.

Through this collaboration, SBM Bank's Elite Visa Infinite cardholders will receive an 11% discount on annual memberships at the premium gym, which features high-end amenities, including padel and squash facilities. Payments for memberships can be made using SBM cards, with Elite customers exclusively using the SBM Infinite card.

SBM Bank staff and their spouses will also benefit from the offer as part of the bank's commitment to promoting wellness among its stakeholders. With annual memberships priced at Sh135,000 for individuals and Sh250,000 for couples, customers will save up to Sh15,000 and Sh30,000, respectively.

SBM Bank CEO Bhartesh Shah emphasized the bank's commitment to holistic well-being, stating, *"This partnership underscores our dedication to supporting the physical and mental wellness of our customers and employees while enhancing the exclusive benefits of our Infinite card."*

W Exclusive Gym General Manager Anton Wakefield welcomed the collaboration, noting, "We are excited to partner with SBM Bank to empower their customers and staff in achieving their fitness goals in a world-class environment."

The partnership aligns with SBM Bank's strategy to enhance its value proposition for stakeholders, with wellness-focused initiatives set to be promoted across various media platforms.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.