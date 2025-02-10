Kenya: SBM Bank Kenya Partners With W Exclusive Gym to Enhance Customer Wellness

Nairobi — SBM Bank Kenya has partnered with W Exclusive Fitness and Wellness Gym at Westgate Shopping Mall to offer its elite customers and staff exclusive wellness benefits.

Through this collaboration, SBM Bank's Elite Visa Infinite cardholders will receive an 11% discount on annual memberships at the premium gym, which features high-end amenities, including padel and squash facilities. Payments for memberships can be made using SBM cards, with Elite customers exclusively using the SBM Infinite card.

SBM Bank staff and their spouses will also benefit from the offer as part of the bank's commitment to promoting wellness among its stakeholders. With annual memberships priced at Sh135,000 for individuals and Sh250,000 for couples, customers will save up to Sh15,000 and Sh30,000, respectively.

SBM Bank CEO Bhartesh Shah emphasized the bank's commitment to holistic well-being, stating, *"This partnership underscores our dedication to supporting the physical and mental wellness of our customers and employees while enhancing the exclusive benefits of our Infinite card."*

W Exclusive Gym General Manager Anton Wakefield welcomed the collaboration, noting, "We are excited to partner with SBM Bank to empower their customers and staff in achieving their fitness goals in a world-class environment."

The partnership aligns with SBM Bank's strategy to enhance its value proposition for stakeholders, with wellness-focused initiatives set to be promoted across various media platforms.