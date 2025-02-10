Uganda: FDC Demands Apology Over Allegations Against Party Secretary General

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has demanded a public apology from individuals who have for years accused the party's Secretary General, Nathan Nandala-Mafabi, of secretly serving as the de facto Governor of the Bank of Uganda (BoU).

The demand comes in response to reports circulating on social media indicating that Dr. Michael Atingi-Ego has been appointed as the new Governor of the Bank of Uganda, with Prof. Justus Nuwagaba named as the Deputy Governor.

While the government has yet to officially confirm these appointments, the FDC seized the moment to address longstanding allegations against Nandala-Mafabi.

Through their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the party expressed frustration over what they called baseless blackmail.

"For years, haters have peddled lies, blackmailing our Secretary General with baseless claims that he was lined up for Governor, Bank of Uganda. Now that the governor has been appointed, those loudmouths owe us an apology--if they have any shame left!" the FDC posted.

The claims against Nandala-Mafabi had been circulating in political and financial circles, with some alleging that he was exerting significant influence over the central bank's operations.

The accusations intensified following the death of former Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile in January 2022, as speculation grew over potential candidates to replace him.

Nandala-Mafabi, a seasoned accountant, economist, and politician, has long been involved in Uganda's financial affairs, previously chairing the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament and serving as board chairman of Bugisu Cooperative Union.

His background fueled speculation that he was eyeing or already playing a hidden role at the helm of the BoU.

The FDC, however, has consistently dismissed these claims as politically motivated attacks aimed at tarnishing Nandala-Mafabi's reputation.

With the reported appointment of Dr. Atingi-Ego, the party now seeks vindication and insists that those who propagated the rumors should retract their statements and apologize.

Despite the ongoing online discussions, the Ugandan government has yet to issue an official announcement confirming Dr. Atingi-Ego and Prof. Nuwagaba's appointments.

The delay in confirmation has left room for speculation, but many believe the reports to be credible.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the country awaits formal communication from the government, the FDC remains steadfast in defending its Secretary General's integrity and challenging those who accused him of wielding undue influence over Uganda's financial sector.

This latest development adds to the already heated political landscape in Uganda, where allegations and counter-allegations among political rivals are common.

Whether an apology will be issued remains to be seen, but the FDC's stance signals a strong rebuttal to years of speculation surrounding Nandala-Mafabi's role in the central bank